The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Thursday released data on COVID-19 cases for most of the nation’s 15,400 nursing homes.
Administrator Seema Verma said in a call with reporters that 88% of the homes had complied with the mandate to provide information, and had reported 95,000 confirmed cases and 32,000 deaths.
The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported that the deaths of 816 Virginians are linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. In addition to nursing homes, long-term care includes assisted living facilities and group homes that are not required to report cases to the federal government.
Starting in May, licensed nursing homes were required to report cases and deaths in residents and staff, along with information about staffing levels and personal protective equipment supplies, each week to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC is forwarding the information to CMS.
Basic information and inspection reports are expected to be available for each home through CMS’s nursing home compare website, but that function was not working Thursday afternoon.
The data is available in detailed spreadsheets, although there are some inconsistencies in how the numbers have been reported from facility to facility. Some homes have reported all of their cases from the start of the pandemic, but they are not required to make retroactive reports. Others added one week’s cases to the previous week.
Verma said it would take time to smooth out the data.
Three Roanoke-area nursing homes were missing from the report, including South Roanoke Nursing Home, which had an outbreak late April and early May. Ten residents who tested positive for the virus died. Another 33 residents and 39 staff who were infected have since recovered.
Our Lady of the Valley and Brandon Oaks were also listed as not filing.
“I’ve been reporting every week,” said Brandon Oaks administrator Esteban Duran-Ballen. “We don’t have any cases of COVID-19. We don’t have any staffing shortages or anything like that.”
Duran-Ballen said he didn’t understand why CMS would not have his reports.
“It has been done. It’s an unfortunate thing that it’s going to look like we had something to hide, that we haven’t done something that we were supposed to,” he said.
South Roanoke spokeswoman Jennifer Eddy said the home registered for access to the system on May 4 and received confirmation, but then was not able to gain access to the next level for reporting data.
“We have been working with each of the appropriate agencies to try and get this issued resolved,” she said.
Our Lady of the Valley did not respond to a request to comment.
A quick review of the data shows that most of the area's homes have not had cases in either residents or staff.
Verma said cases were reported in about a quarter of the nursing homes nationwide.
“I think it’s also a very important story to say the vast majority of nursing homes across this country didn’t have significant numbers of cases, or even any cases or any deaths,” she said.
She said CMS has been providing guidance and requiring the states to do focused infection-control surveys. The agency said Virginia had completed only 15% of those surveys; only two states had done fewer.
Maria Reppas, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Health, said in an email Thursday that CMS initially said the department could do remote inspections, and that the licensing office had conducted 191.
Later, CMS said “none of those remote inspections would be counted as official surveys of record. Although VDH did the required work, CMS didn’t give the Commonwealth credit,” she wrote.
Reppas said the department is now making sure its facility surveyors are medically cleared and fit-tested for personal protective equipment so they can complete the inspections, and that contractors might be hired.
