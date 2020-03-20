Gov. Ralph Northam said during Friday’s media briefing that he believes social distancing is helping to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19, as the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to at least 117.
With the diagnosis Thursday of an elderly Botetourt County woman, every region in the state now has confirmed cases of the virus.
Northam, responding to a question as to whether social distancing works, said he’d answer it as a doctor.
“We know these droplets spread out, so people need to keep their distance,” said Northam, a pediatric neurologist. “So, yes, that works. I believe it is working in this case. And while we are seeing an increased number of positive tests, we are doing everything, I believe, to keep that curve as flat as we can.”
The number of Virginians with the disease is unknown, as testing has been limited. Capacity is increasing both at the state lab and in commercial labs. The University of Virginia Health System is now using its own test.
“We have started performing local tests in a limited capacity, about 20 per day right now, with the hopes of increasing to around 80 per day by this weekend,” spokesman Eric Swensen told the (Charlottesville) Daily Progress on Thursday. “One factor that will limit our capacity for testing is a national shortage of the nasal and upper throat swabs needed to perform the test.”
Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said the state expects today to broaden its guidelines as to whom should be tested.
Meanwhile, the local health department is tracing the contacts of the Botetourt woman. She remains in serious condition in an isolation unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The health department is attempting to determine where and when she might have come in contact with the virus, and whom she might have encountered since then.
The virus can be transmitted before symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty breathing appear.
“We are saddened to learn that the first confirmed case of COVID-19 [in Southwest Virginia] is a resident of Botetourt County,” County Administrator Gary Larrowe said in a news release. “As we think about the impact on our community, we will continue to remain vigilant. These times are unprecedented, so we are encouraging everyone to stay safe and take necessary precautions for their families and loved ones.”
Botetourt had already closed its offices, libraries, recreation facilities, and fire and EMS stations to the public, and it plans to increase the seating space at its Tuesday board of supervisors meeting to limit contact between people.
Fire and EMS Chief Jason Ferguson said they have been preparing for the evolving public health emergency.
“The fact that a positive case has been identified locally does not change the reality that this is a highly communicable virus that can be transmitted without even knowing you are sick,” Ferguson said. “Please take this pandemic seriously and practice social distancing and all other recommended practices to stop its spread.”
The news release said county officials are “analyzing credible information sources to determine the probability of risk to the county and its citizens and visitors. Decisions made now to help mitigate the spread of the virus can greatly help in the future.”
Other areas of Virginia continue to see an increase in positive cases, including students at two of the state’s universities.
The Daily Progress said one of the new cases in its area appears to be a UVa student.
James Madison University also said one of its students tested positive.
Also Thursday, the Western Tidewater Health District had its first positive results, for a man in his 50s who recently visited New York.
“The patient described a rapid onset of symptoms, and quickly self-isolated which greatly limited potential contacts,” said Western Tidewater Health Director Dr. Todd Wagner. “We are monitoring the situation and working closely with medical authorities to make sure we are providing the best information to this patient and his family.”
