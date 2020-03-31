Drive-through testing for COVID-19 now exists in Montgomery County but won’t be available to just anyone in the public, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District.
The testing was established by the Montgomery County Public Health Task Force, a recently formed group that includes members from local governments across the county.
The first drive-through site in Montgomery County opened Tuesday at Blacksburg High School.
The New River Health District stresses that only people with a letter of authorization from the agency will be granted access to the sites. Those people will need to schedule an appointment to receive testing, assessments and referral services.
“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” Dr. Noelle Bissell, the New River Health District’s director, said. “But because capacity is limited, we screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”
Bissell said that in the vast majority of cases, testing does not inform the district’s recommendations for a person’s medical care.
“The best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and social distancing,” she said. “That’s how you stay well, and how you protect those around you today, and those you will be with tomorrow.”
Blacksburg police Chief Anthony Wilson said the drive-through sites will help take pressure off the local hospital systems and first responders.
“Instead of being tasked with assessment and transport, they can concentrate on true life-threatening medical emergencies,” he said.
Robert Parker, a regional spokesman for the health department, didn’t provide specific testing hours for the Blacksburg High site.
“Testing schedule is simply this afternoon,” he said. “Only those with an appointment will be admitted, and all of them know when to be there.”
The New River Health District didn’t provide further details on other drive-through sites, but its announcement did say that the health task force has identified a variety of resources throughout the region that are ready to be deployed. Those resources include buildings, vehicles, equipment and personnel.
Parker, echoing Bissell’s points, said the most effective measures the community can take at the moment involve personal precautions, primarily with hygiene and distance.
Parker said anyone who is concerned about their well-being or who believes they may need testing should contact either their health care provider or the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health call center at 267-8240. The center’s hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased rapidly in Virginia and the country in general.
The health department reported Tuesday morning that 1,250 people in Virginia have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 230 from Monday. The virus has so far claimed a total of 27 lives in the state, according to the latest state data.
The New River Valley reported its first two cases last week: a Virginia Tech student and a Radford University student.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.