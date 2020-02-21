A tractor-trailer wreck has shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 137, according to VDOT’s 511 system.
The crash, which happened near Salem, was causing a 3-mile backup shortly after 5:30 p.m. Northbound traffic is being detoured off Exit 137.
Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.