In addition to steering Virginia through the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing numerous bills before a Saturday night deadline.
Northam is making tough decisions about some bills, especially those related to workers and businesses, as he seeks to balance the major priorities Democrats promised to deliver with how to emerge from the coronavirus on strong economic footing.
“I know there are some pieces of legislation that affect the business community,” Northam told the Roanoke Regional Chamber this week during a video chat. “We’re looking at those very closely. I would remind people that we are in the best state in which to do business. We came into this virus in a very strong position, and I intend to come out of this in a strong position.”
Northam has until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to decide whether to sign, veto or change any of the bills. The General Assembly will reconvene in Richmond on April 22 to take up any bills that he changes or vetoes.
Northam has already signed more than 800 bills, including rolling back numerous abortion restrictions, barring people from using handheld cellphones while driving, and scrapping Lee-Jackson Day and making Election Day a state holiday instead. For certain bills, it’s typically an occasion for people to gather with the governor and celebrate as he signs them. But the coronavirus crisis has meant it’s been a quieter activity.
He approved a bill from Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, to allow the continued operation of needle exchange programs to help those struggling with addiction minimize their risk of contracting diseases. He also signed legislation that Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, has been pushing for years: raising the threshold for reckless driving from 80 to 85 mph in areas of Virginia where a 70 mph speed limit is posted.
Northam still has about a few dozen bills left, including one that would allow no-excuse absentee voting and a transportation package that calls for increasing the gas tax.
He also needs to make decisions about proposals that have invited criticism for bringing increased costs to Virginians as well as businesses. He hasn’t signed a bill that would end the state’s outright ban on public sector collective bargaining. Other bills would impose penalties on businesses for engaging in prohibited actions, such as punishing workers who share salary information with colleagues or who report that the employer has violated the law.
Northam has said he’ll announce Sunday what he has decided.
The proposal that has attracted the most interest is the minimum wage increase. Under legislation passed by the House and Senate, the minimum wage would increase from $7.25 to $9.50 on Jan. 1, to $11 in 2022 and to $12 in 2023.
Republican leaders, business groups and the Virginia Municipal League, which is a coalition of local governments, have all asked Northam to delay the increase. They’ve expressed worry that as Virginia moves past the public health crisis and tries to kickstart the economy, small businesses won’t be able to bear increased operating costs.
Northam was asked about the legislation during his video chat with the Roanoke Regional Chamber. He said he was reviewing all the bills related to business.
“While I want to make sure we’re taking care of our workers across Virginia, I also want to make sure we come out of this economic crisis in as strong a position as I can,” he said.
Democrats and labor groups have launched their own campaigns to urge Northam not to delay the minimum wage increase, arguing that the economic hardship on low-wage workers has only been amplified by the pandemic.
“Without being able to have the money to buy those extras, families suffer,” said Kristy Lee Vance, a Kroger worker who lives in Blacksburg. “With that extra money, as the saying goes, ‘You give a rich man a dollar, he saves it because he can, you give a poor man a dollar, he spends it because he has to.’ By doing that we’re going to build the economy back up.”
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus wrote a letter to Northam this week asking him to not delay the increase.
“It would be inhumane to tell these people that, while the federal government is offering businesses expanded loan and grant money, and while the Virginia government retains tax cuts and subsidies for these businesses, these essential workers will be left to struggle under less than a livable wage with minimal labor protections and labor rights during a global health crisis and an impeding economic crisis,” the caucus wrote.
Northam has said the state is hitting the pause button on new spending, which includes holding off on pay increases for teachers and a program to boost funding to community colleges to enable low- and moderate-income Virginians to enroll without cost in targeted programs. Legislation that includes a new spending requirement will be put on hold as well.
Northam said he will call a special session this summer to pass a different budget.
“We are expecting a recession with a drastic reduction in our revenues paired with large increases in spending to fight this epidemic,” Northam said Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.