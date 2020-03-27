Virginia's congressional delegation has asked President Donald Trump to swiftly approve federal funding for the Virginia National Guard to deal with problems caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gov. Ralph Northam is seeking to have the National Guard operate under a status that allows the state to continue to manage the troops but have the costs covered by the federal government. Under the current cost-sharing mechanism, the federal government pays 75% of costs and states pay the remaining 25%.
“Governor Northam requests this authority and funding for the Virginia National Guard as they work to respond to incidents related to the preservation of life and property in connection with the COVID-10 emergency response efforts,” the delegation wrote in the letter sent Friday.
Trump has ordered National Guards in three of the hardest-hit states — California, New York and Washington — to operate under Title 32 status.
The final dollar amount that Virginia would receive from the federal government depends on the number of National Guard members on duty. The additional funding would alleviate expected increased state costs of responding to the coronavirus.
Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine signed the letter as well as 10 representatives, including Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson. The only representative who didn't sign the letter was Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.
The Virginia National Guard has been activated, which is normal in a state of emergency, but it has not been deployed. Northam has said if the National Guard is used, it likely will be to dispense supplies and equipment and help at hospitals.
“On March 24, Governor Northam determined the need to increase the Virginia National Guard Force to full time status and intends to utilize the Virginia National Guard to fulfill immediate COVID-19 emergency response requirements across the Commonwealth,” the delegation wrote.
Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, said in a statement there have been no discussions about using the military to enforce shelter-in-place or quarantine operations.
The Guard’s role has grown in the past few days. Troops in all 50 states are involved in combating the virus in some way, Lengyel said. The relief package Congress approved and Trump signed Friday includes $1.5 billion for the National Guard.
