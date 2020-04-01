Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that available projection models show COVID-19 cases in Virginia could surge between late April and late May.
In explaining his stay-at-home order, which extends until June 10, Northam said, "I want Virginians to prepare themselves for the long haul."
During the regular briefing by the governor and state health officials, Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia's health commissioner, said officials are working on models that project the spread and peak of the outbreak, and they hope to be able to share Virginia-specific models in just days.
Northam also said the state has received a third shipment of PPE — personal protective equipment for medical workers — from the national stockpile, but he said more is needed.
"PPE remains a critically important issue," said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey.
The Virginia Department of Health Wednesday morning reported that seven more people have died from the coronavirus, including one more in the southwestern region, bringing the total to 34.
The number of positive test results rose by more than 200, with 1,484 people having a laboratory confirmed diagnosis.
Virginia is still limited in who it tests, and results can take more than a week to come back.
To date, 15,344 tests have been completed. There are six people each in Roanoke and Botetourt County with COVID-19, four in Roanoke County, five in Franklin County, and one each in Alleghany and Montgomery counties, Covington and Radford.
Staff writer Luanne Rife contributed information to this report.
So there are about 8 million that don’t have it.
Of course, more have it than have tested positive because the testing is so limited and because some carry it with minimal symptoms. And more will have it in the future. Of course we could just wait until our hospitals and medical facilities are entirely overwhelmed before we do anything.
