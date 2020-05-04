Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that he anticipates that Virginia will begin to ease restrictions on businesses as early as next week.
Northam extended his executive order that closed restaurants, entertainment businesses, hair salons and other businesses from May 8 to May 14. If current COVID-19 trends continue to hold, lifting some restrictions could begin at that point, he said.
“All of our efforts have slowed our spread, but not cured the disease," Northam said. "Even when we ease some restrictions, we must continue to behave more cautiously than before."
Public health officials said Monday that data show a decline in the daily share of positive cases among total tests performed over the last week.
Northam said the first phase would possibly last two weeks to a month.
Businesses that reopen would still have to have an environment that allows for social distancing. For example, he said, restaurants would have to offer less seating in order to spread people out. Hair salons could operate by appointment only.
Businesses would also have to step up their cleaning and disinfecting, and employees would have to wear facing coverings. Teleworking for nonessential employees would be encouraged.
Social gatherings would still be limited to 10 people. People wouldn't be required to “stay at home” but should operate under a “safer at home” approach that is intended to reduce the number of people leaving their homes.
Public officials and business owners in rural parts of Virginia with low numbers of coronavirus cases have urged Northam to consider using a regional system to reopen businesses, but he said that he was not making that part of the reopening plan.
Northam acknowledged that the restrictions have come at a cost.
“Everyone in Virginia made sacrifices, but everything you’ve done has truly made a difference,” he said.
Phase two would also last about two weeks to a month. Social gatherings would be capped at 50 people. Teleworking would still be encouraged, but more restrictions on businesses would be lifted.
In the third phase, which would come if there is no evidence of a coronavirus rebound, the ban on social gatherings and capacity limits on establishments would be removed. That phase wouldn't come for at least three months.
