Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday he expects people to do the right thing and wear a face covering to protect themselves and others from exposure to the coronavirus.
“If you wouldn’t go into a public place without shoes or a shirt, you shouldn’t go in without a face covering,” he said.
An executive order that takes effect Friday requires everyone older than 10 to wear face coverings when they enter a business. Northam reiterated that despite language in the order allowing for misdemeanor charges, law enforcement will not be involved. Nor are face coverings a political issue, he said.
"This is about taking care, making sure people are safe, and about getting the health crisis behind us so we can move forward with our economic recovery," he said. "I can’t lead everybody to the water but I’m going to lead as many people as I can."
The executive order he signed Tuesday gives the Virginia Department of Health the authority to file misdemeanor charges against violators.
His counsel, Rita Davis, said the language is the same in all of the public health emergency orders that grant the Health Department the power throughout the emergency to obtain an injunction or seek a warrant from a magistrate.
But, she said, “only gross, egregious and repeated conduct should rise to the attention of the Department of Health.”
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the response to the pandemic for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said they have gotten very few calls about businesses not complying with the governor’s prior orders.
Mostly, the calls have been about too many people in a store or restaurant.
She said the goal is to educate owners and managers.
“We don’t want to use enforcement powers. The best thing to do is use education and try to appeal to people’s good common sense and citizenship to reduce the spread of this virus,” she said. “There have been situations all over the country where enforcement powers have been used, and it isn’t pretty. It isn’t expeditious and it’s not a good use of anybody’s time or resources.”
Davis said business owners should explain to non-compliant customers why they should wear a mask.
“If that patron still refuses to be persuaded by the business owner, certainly the business owner can ask that patron to maybe return at a different time when they are more convinced they should be wearing a mask,” she said.
The face covering mandate begins Friday, which also marks two weeks of Phase 1 in Virginia in which nonessential businesses were permitted to reopen with limitations. Three parts of the state where the disease was more prevalent earlier this month — Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County — were excluded but will enter Phase 1 on Friday.
Northam said the soonest the state would move to Phase 2, which further loosens restrictions, is June 5.
Northam said that there isn't enough data yet to make that decision, but that the numbers are heading in the right direction. The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 1,152 cases from the previous day, for a total of 41,401 cases.
Northam said the ratio of positive tests to the number given continues to fall.
How can you have a “probable” case when a case is defined a positive test result? It’s either positive or negative, a case or not a case. We need to know how many PEOPLE these cases (positive test results) represents. Why won’t the Northam administration tell us?
As if that would satisfy you?
It might, or it might bring up more questions. Like, how much of the sickness is at nursing home (I’ve heard about 60%) and what per cent of people testing for antibodies have them. I’m sorry , but I don’t just accept everything the government says, state, federal or local.
It's not hard. A probale case is different from a case. You're just trying it make it hard. "The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test."
