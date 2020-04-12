Gov. Ralph Northam is recommending that the increase to the minimum wage and a few other labor measures be delayed to May 2021.
Northam is also suggesting a delayed enactment for legislation allowing localities to engage in collective bargaining with employees, establishing a prevailing wage for government contractors, and allowing local and state agencies to require bidders on public works developments to enter into project labor agreements .
His amendments come as the coronavirus crisis is threatening to shutter small businesses and wreaking havoc on local government budgets.
Business and local government groups pushed back against the legislation as it moved through the legislature. As the economic effects of the coronavirus worsened, businesses stepped up their pressure on Northam to delay or veto it out of fear of increased operational costs. Labor groups argued the pandemic has reinforced the need to improve the conditions of low-wage workers.
“Virginia’s public service workers, many of whom are on the front lines of this pandemic, today realized the sting of empty campaign jargon from 2017,” Doris Crouse-Mays, the president of the Virginia AFL-CIO, said in a statement. “Virginia is ranked last in the nation for workers, and the governor’s decision to postpone the effective date of this legislation, along with the delay in the minimum wage increase, reinforces that record.”
The General Assembly voted to raise the minimum wage to $12 over the next three years, with the first increase from $7.25 to $9.50 beginning Jan. 1, 2021. A year later, it’ll go to $11. And then in Jan. 1, 2023, it’ll rise to $12. Northam is not recommending any other changes to the timeline.
Northam signed several other measures to enhance protections for workers, such as prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers based on sexual orientation and pregnancy or childbirth. He also signed bills to tackle the problem of workers being misclassified as “independent contractors” and wage theft.
“Every Virginian deserves access to a safe and well-paying job,” Northam said in a statement. “These new laws will support workers and help our economy rebound as quickly as possible from COVID-19.”
Saturday night was the deadline for Northam to take any action on legislation. The legislature will reconvene in Richmond on April 22 to take up his recommendations.
The General Assembly sent Northam more than 1,200 bills. The only one he vetoed was HB 119, which sought to define milk as coming from a “healthy, hooved animal” and prohibit plant-based food companies from labeling their products with the same word. The bill’s supporters said the bill would help dairy farmers.
Northam made dozens of changes to the biennium budget. He put a hold on new spending as the administration adapts the budget to the new economic circumstances brought on by the coronavirus. Northam is expected to call a special session later this summer for the General Assembly to approve the budget.
He gave final approval to the Clean Economy Act, which would set energy standards intended to get Virginia to 100% carbon-free by 2050.
Northam signed numerous bills expanding access to voting, a top priority for Democrats in their first year having majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate.
He signed legislation to allow people to vote 45 days prior to an election without having to provide an excuse, remove the photo ID requirement and extend in-person polling hours . Another new law will implement automatic voter registration for people when they access services at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
“We need more access to the ballot box, not less,” Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, said in a statement. “I am so proud to be a part of new laws that expand access to voting and make our Commonwealth more representative of the people we serve.”
Northam also signed a batch of bills to reform the criminal justice system, including increasing the minimum for felony theft and raising the age when a juvenile can be tried as an adult from 14 to 16.
Northam is sending the proposal to decriminalize simple possession of marijuana back to the General Assembly with a tweak. The bill creates a work group to study the impact of legalization, and Northam wants that report complete by Nov. 30, 2021. The bill creates a $25 civil penalty , seals records of convictions and prohibits employers from asking about past convictions.
Northam signed legislation to repeal the practice of suspending the driver’s licenses of those who didn’t promptly pay their court debts. Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, has been championing this issue for years, criticizing the law for creating what he called a “debtor’s prison.”
Similarly, Northam approved legislation to stop the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for non-driving related offenses, including drug offenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.