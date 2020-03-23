Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday ordered bowling alleys, theaters, barber shops, gyms and spas to close in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus that has so far killed six and hospitalized 38 Virginians.
Northam said during the daily briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 that he has signed an executive order to shut down all recreation and entertainment services and any personal care services that can not adhere to social distancing, which requires at least 6 feet of space between people.
Restaurants can continue to do carryout, curbside and delivery but cannot serve people at tables.
While grocery, pharmacy and hardware stores are considered essential and can remain open, Northam said nonessential retail can remain open only if the stores limit patrons to fewer than 10 and increase sanitation.
His remarks came as the Virginia Department of Health reported in its daily update that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had risen to 254, and amid the knowledge that testing capabilities are still limited for both the state and private labs.
“Social distancing is the only path forward,” Northam said as the reason to close businesses for at least 30 days and schools for the remainder of the semester.
He said he understands the sacrifices that all are making. A week ago, Virginia had one of the lowest jobless rates in the country. Last week, 40,000 Virginians filed for unemployment, he said.
“Our priority is to save lives,” he said. “We have a health crisis and we have an economic crisis. But the sooner we can get this health crisis under control, the sooner our economy will recover.”
The Health Department reports each day at noon how many test results it has received and the number of positive cases that it knows about by 5 p.m. the previous day. Due to the cut off the reports are not giving a real-time indication of test results. And because testing is limited to narrow criteria, there is no way to know how widespread the virus might be.
Dr. Lillian Peake, the state’s epidemiologist, said Virginia continues to work on modeling and might have that information later this week.
The numbers of tests and of positive cases rose significantly over the weekend. Health officials said that while testing has increased, there is still not enough capacity for wider testing.
Carilion Clinic has opened a testing referral center on Postal Drive in Cave Spring, but is testing only patients who have a doctor’s order.
Carilion said Sunday that only three of the patients it has tested have gotten positive reports.
The health department’s website shows that while cases have been reported in Botetourt, Bedford and Franklin counties, there has yet to be a positive result for Roanoke, Roanoke County and places in the New River Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.