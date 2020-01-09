RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that the statues of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in both the state Capitol and on this city's Monument Avenue are offensive, and said he supports creating a commission to recommend a replacement for the statue of Lee that currently represents Virginia in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol.
“These monuments tell a particular version of history that doesn’t include everyone,” Northam said. “In Virginia, that version of history has been given prominence and authority for far too long.”
The governor made the comments during a news conference urging the new Democratic majorities in the General Assemby to pass several measures aimed at devoting more resources and attention to black history. Those include paying for maintenance at historic black cemeteries; setting aside money for new historical markers featuring African Americans; spending $200,000 to restore what was once the only public park in the Alleghany Highlands where African American families could go; and spending $2.4 million so Alexandria can expand a museum at the Freedom House, the former headquarters of a notorious slave trading firm.
Joined by African American lawmakers who praised his efforts, Northam again tried to show how far he has come in atoning for last year’s blackface scandal.
“We’ll continue to do everything we can to right the wrongs of the past,” he told reporters after the event.
The governor was pressured to resign last February over a photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page of someone in blackface and someone in Klan robes. Northam first apologized for the photo, then disavowed it but admitted darkening his face for a dance contest in the same era. In defying calls to step down, he pledged to devote the rest of his term to fighting racial inequity.
Even before the scandal, Northam had been among the first public figures to call for Confederate statues to come down in the wake of the racial violence at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
But his comments Thursday — particularly about the statue inside Virginia’s own Capitol — appeared to be the farthest he has gone in condemning Confederate memorials. Virginia has more of those than any other state.
A statue of Lee stands in the old House chamber on the spot where the general assumed command of Virginia’s armed forces during the Civil War. Asked about it Thursday, Northam initially responded that he believes that statue to be under the control of the legislature.
Pressed for his personal position on that statute and the equestrian statue one on Monument Avenue, he said: “Yes I do have an opinion, they’re offensive to a lot of people. And one of the points of what we’re doing this morning is to make sure that Virginia is equitable and inclusive, but it’s a discussion that needs to take place with a number of individuals.”
There are no current bills seeking the removal of the statue inside the Capitol, though various interest groups have raised the prospect.
In addition, his proposed two-year state budget includes funding to restore a historic African American recreation area in Allegheny County called Green Pastures and reopen it as an outpost of nearby Douthat State Park.
The park was integrated in 1950, but it remained a destination for black families.
The park is in poor condition. Shelters and bath houses are closed, the lake isn't safe for swimming. The park is now called Longdale Recreation Area, but Northam put $209,509 in his proposed budget to restore the park and return it to its former name.
There was one memorial, though, that Northam hesitated to take a position on: the statue of former governor and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd on Capitol Square. Byrd, a Democrat, was the architect of Virginia’s “massive resistance” strategy that closed schools rather than integrate them.
Newly elected Republican Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, has submitted a bill calling for that statue’s removal.
Walker's interest in introducing HB 1305 was less focused on considering the painful role in Virginia's history and more about tit for tat.
"If they want to take down those monuments, then they should remove a statue of a Democrat," Walker said.
Roanoke Times staff writer Amy Friedenberger contributed to this report.
