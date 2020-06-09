Schools will reopen in a three-phase plan similar to the state's reopening plan, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday during his afternoon COVID-19 briefing.
“To be clear, all Virginia schools will open for students next year, but the school experience will look very different," Northam said of the 2020-21 school year, beginning in August.
The three phases range from mostly remote instruction to in-person with stringent measures to minimize spread of the coronavirus. Phase 1 allows in-person special education services and child care for working parents. Phase 2, which Northam said currently applies to most of Virginia, additionally allows for summer camps and in-person instruction to pre-K to third grade and English Language Learners. Phase 3 allows for all in-person instruction but strict social distancing measures.
Beyond Phase 3, state Superintendent James Lane said, will be a return to a "new normal." School phases will be consistent with the phase the state or region is in, Northam said.
"Resuming in-person instruction is a high priority, but we must do so in a safe, responsible, and equitable manner that minimizes the risk of exposure to the virus and meets the needs of the Virginia students who have been disproportionately impacted by lost classroom time," Northam said.
During all phases, schools must provide remote options for high-risk students and staff, according to the guidance. School districts will also have the discretion to implement more rigorous measures.
Following Northam's announcement, the governor's office released guidance that applies to both public and private schools. Lane said the guidance is equity-focused and involved considering student and staff's emotional, physical and social well-being. Comprehensive guidance for school districts to consider when reopening also was released Tuesday. That included more detailed information about topics ranging from cleaning guidelines to sample staggered schedules.
Schools beginning in Phase 2 must submit plans to the state's education department to show how they will provide instruction regardless of the phase and to prove they will be in compliance with social distancing measures. The plans also must include how districts will address students' learning loss from spring 2020.
Parents and educators alike have been waiting for information about how the fall semester will shape up. School districts already have been planning multiple scenarios — in-person, virtual and hybrid models — but they have been waiting for more direction from the state.
Remote learning is the dominant part of Phase 1, although school districts can choose to provide in-person instruction for students who need special education services.
"Students will only attend such programs if the Individualized Education Program (IEP) team agrees it is appropriate and the parent consents," the guidance reads.
Students who have "critical instruction needs" may also be able to enter school buildings. Child care for working families also may be permitted in schools, the guidance says. There shouldn't be more than 10 people in a classroom during Phase 1.
Phase 2, which most parts of Virginia are currently in, allows limited in-person instruction to pre-K through third grades and English Language Learners. That means elementary schools could potentially start with older students learning remotely and younger students in person. Summer camps can operate in schools, and extracurricular activities are allowed with social distancing. Athletics will be limited to individual or team-based practice or conditioning.
There isn't a limit on the number of people allowed in a single classroom, but guidance says students and staff should maintain 6 feet of physical distancing, and schools should avoid indoor or outdoor gatherings of 50-plus people.
In-person instruction can be offered to all students in Phase 3, but social distancing will be paramount, according to the guidance. There will be daily health checks, Lane said, and there likely will be staggered schedules for students. Lane also said staff will be expected to wear cloth face coverings when social distancing of 6 or more feet can't be maintained. Students, especially older ones, will be encouraged to wear cloth masks if they are able, Lane said. Athletics can continue with mitigation measures, according to the guidance.
Social distancing will need to be maintained on buses, such as having children sit one per seat every other row, Lane said, which means capacity may need to be limited.
Guidance was developed by the office of the secretary of education, Virginia Department of Health and state education department in conjunction with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release. The education department held "strategy sessions" with more than 800 people involved with education to inform reopening strategies, according to the release.
Already, Roanoke Valley districts have been working to ensure students have the ability to connect virtually in the fall. Roanoke County, Roanoke and Salem all have outlined plans to use online learning systems to smoothly transition if instruction goes from in-person to online or vice-versa. The Roanoke County School Board approved buying hot spots so students can access the internet, and they plan to give every family a laptop. All three districts have school board meetings this week and are expected to discuss the guidance more in-depth.
Schools have been closed since Northam announced March 13 that they would close for two weeks; he extended the closures on March 23 for the remainder of the academic year. Most local districts are now on summer break, but the final two months of the school year involved some semblance of distance learning through paper packets and computers. High school seniors have been graduating in virtual or altered in-person ceremonies.
A higher education plan will be presented Thursday, Secretary of Education Atif Qarni announced Tuesday.
(1) comment
Has the governor ever been in a classroom? There is no way there is enough room for"strict" social distancing in phase 3. We cannot afford months more of distance only (remote), and as in post phase 3 (much later), where they still imply some precautions. I can see elementary kids losing their mask two times a day. Buses will have only 10-14 kids. How will that work! ?Some countries have just gone ahead and opened schools with minimal precautions, and they have not had feared spikes. We've got to move on.
