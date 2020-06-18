Darlene Burcham has been named interim Pulaski town manager.
Burcham, 75, will take up the post after retiring on June 30 as Clifton Forge town manager. She brings broad experience to Pulaski, including a decade as Roanoke city manager and before that, positions in Norfolk city government.
“I have been in Virginia public service my entire career, and I genuinely love it.” Burcham said. “It’s inbred in me to work and to try to make a difference in people’s lives, and I think you have that opportunity in government.”
Burcham will fill the gap left by Shawn Utt, 44, who has led Pulaski since 2013. He is leaving July 2 to become the new Smyth County administrator. His ending salary is $105,000.
“I’m excited about Smyth County, and that love will grow,” Utt said. “But, man this has been a great town for me. This is home, and it’ll always be home. I guess I’m an adopted Cougar by now.”
Under Utt’s leadership, Pulaski won grants for downtown revitalization and to build a recreation park on a former brownfield – two projects his successor will see to completion. A long-discussed boundary adjustment agreement with Pulaski County is also underway, he said.
Burcham's role is expected to be temporary. She is employed, not by Pulaski Town Council, but by an executive management firm, The Berkely Group.
Pulaski has contracted the firm for Burcham’s services and will pay $100 an hour for an average of 32 hours a week for her work, according to the contract. It does not specify an end date.
The town is also considering using the firm to lead the search for a permanent manager, Utt said. Advertisements are already being placed.
Burcham said her role will be to provide continuity, managing day-to-day operations and shepherding existing projects, many of which focus on economic development.
During her tenure in Roanoke, Burcham pushed ambitious economic development and infrastructure projects, reducing the city’s operating costs to help pay for large capital improvements. And she survived numerous controversies, including resistance to the demolition of Victory Stadium.
Burcham came to Clifton Forge in 2010 as an interim town manager, a job that turned into what she characterized as a decade-long adventure. There she was praised for netting numerous grants for a range of projects.
“We made a lot of progress in 10 years with the support of previous councils and the community,” Burcham said.
Her decision to depart later this month was due in part to a deteriorating relationship with the current council.
“I did not want my contract extended because I did not feel the council supported or respected me any longer,” Burcham said. “And I could see a majority of the council probably would not want to renew my contract.”
She informed them in November that she did not want to continue past June 30, she said. The council obliged, voting 3-2 in December not to renew her contract.
Burcham said it was not about any one issue or dispute. But according to news reports some council members did complain about her $109,171 salary.
“I do hope the new manager will be respected and supported,” she said. “Because that’s the only way someone in this chief executive role can be successful.”
Pulaski is also searching for a new deputy town manager, Utt said. Nicole Hair will leave her position, which included serving as zoning administrator, on July 5. She has been named economic development manager for the Virginia Industrial Advancement Alliance.
