The driver of a dump truck that was hit by a train Thursday was evaluated at a hospital and released, according to Norfolk Southern.
The rail company said it’s still investigating how one of its trains ended up making contact with the truck. The dump truck was also owned and operated by Norfolk Southern.
The collision happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday near Davis Road in the Cloverdale area of Botetourt County.
The truck driver was examined at a hospital and released later that day, officials said. No injuries were reported by the train crew.
The Davis Road rail crossing was blocked for several hours after the incident.
