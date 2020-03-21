Two nonprofits are teaming up to provide free meals for kids in Roanoke and Montgomery County starting Monday.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of SWVA and Feeding America Southwest Virginia are partnering to provide dinner and snacks to people under the age of 18 in response to the challenges many residents are facing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Michelle Davis Dykstra, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of SWVA.
Those interested in picking up dinners for the week for their children can do so from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Boys and Girls Clubs 1714 9th St. S.E. location in Roanoke, and Shawsville Middle School for Montgomery residents.
Meals will be bagged, shelf stable items that meet USDA nutritional requirements, according to the Saturday news release.
She said the club is prepared to serve 250 dinners in each locality in the first week, but there are plenty of supplies to provide more meals if needed.
“Any kids that come, whether they live in our area or not can come and pick up food. … We can at least make sure they get healthy meals in a time when everything else is so uncertain,” Dykstra said Saturday.
Staff members will meet parents and children outside at both locations to maintain social distancing, and all CDC health guidelines related to COVID-19 are being followed and enforced, according to the release.
The release also states children must be present when parents come to pick up the meals, per federal guidelines. Additional USDA Food boxes — food for a family of four that lasts approximately three days — is also available to those eligible.
“Families receiving TANF, SNAP, Medicaid and SSI are automatically qualified. Verification of benefits may be required before USDA food boxes can be distributed,” the release states.
Dykstra said the club runs the same program during summer break but started it early in light of the recent events that are leaving many parents out of work.
“Many people may be going through financial hardships right now and this is one less cost they will have to worry about,” she said.
Dykstra said the program will run through the end of the school year and into the summer months, and that parents will also be able to learn about other services the boys and girls club provides to families in need.
For additional information, visit www.bgcswva.org.
