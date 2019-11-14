The Franklin County School Board enacted a change Monday to the school system’s meal program that will make sure students in all grades get something to eat even if they can’t pay for it.
The change followed public criticism. Under a policy adopted in 2017, students from kindergarten to eighth grade were given a peanut butter and jelly or cheese sandwich and a milk if their lunch bill was delinquent, but students in grades nine to 12 received nothing. Community members argued at the board’s October meeting that the policy essentially punished high school students for financial circumstances they couldn’t control. The board asked staff to come up with a revised plan.
“Part of it was to make it the same for all grades,” said school board member Penny Blue, adding that the change was also meant to improve communication with parents about delinquent accounts and stop shaming students in the lunch line. “If you got in line and you went up there and you were overdue, you were told in line that you can’t have a meal, you’ve got to have this secondary meal.”
Catina Wright, an outspoken critic of the original policy, launched a GoFundMe campaign in October to raise money to help with high school lunches after reading a student’s social media post about being denied a meal. Her campaign has raised $6,900, more than double its original goal.
“I’m very pleased and extremely happy that the children can now go through the line without being shamed anymore!” she wrote.
The money that Wright raised will be donated to “angel funds” set up by the schools that are used to cover the cost of a hot meal if a student is unable to pay for one.
Sherry Scott, founder of Faith Network of Franklin County, wrote in an email that she would prefer that the schools further require a staff member to personally reach out to parents or guardians to find out the cause of the problem. “There does need to be accountability for parents and guardians who continually fail to ensure their child’s needs are being met or refuse assistance offered,” she wrote. “But that is not something that needs to fall on the shoulders of children to worry about.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Church did not respond to two phone messages and an email sent to him Wednesday.
