Roanoke canceled St. Patrick’s Day festivities downtown amid concerns about the novel coronavirus, but the party is still on at local bars and restaurants.
Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced Thursday the cancellation of the 2020 Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival, citing concerns about community spread of COVID-19 and the state of emergency declared by Gov. Ralph Northam. A news release acknowledged that the decision would be disappointing to businesses, which could be negatively affected.
“We encourage everyone to support local businesses always, now more so than ever,” the statement reads.
For many downtown restaurants, the day of the parade is their single busiest of the year. Most will remain open Saturday and are hoping for a strong, if smaller, showing.
“It’s definitely disappointing that the festivities were canceled, but I completely understand DRI’s position on it. They really didn’t have much of an option,” said Jason Martin, owner of Martin’s Downtown.
But the restaurant plans to be open Saturday. While Martin said he’s noticed large-scale events being canceled across the country, he hasn’t seen many reports of businesses closing their doors.
The St. Patrick’s celebration is a full-day affair for Martin’s Downtown, with live music both indoors and outdoors scheduled for a full 12 hours. Martin said it’s the restaurant’s busiest day by far.
Everything is going on as planned; none of the bands have canceled, nor have employees raised any concerns. Martin said the only change is the addition of more hand-washing stations.
“It’s a couple hundred people in a parking lot, but it’s not the Rolling Stones in Central Park,” he said.
Martin said he’s been monitoring the situation closely and felt it was safe to proceed.
“If I thought for a second we were putting people in real danger, I would not be open,” he said.
Overall, Martin said people seemed supportive of the decision to stay open, based on social media reactions. He summed up their comments as “Party on, basically.”
But he encouraged people who are ill or who might have been exposed to the virus to stay home.
“Please do the right thing and think of others,” Martin said.
Corned Beef and Co. will still host its block party starting at 11 a.m. The restaurant itself will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Corned Beef’s general manager, Allen Burnette, said he hopes people still come out to support the restaurant during its biggest day of the year.
He said his employees are ready to work and will operate like they have every year. No staffing levels have been reduced in anticipation of smaller crowds.
By Friday afternoon, Big Lick Brewing Co. had fielded about 30 calls about whether it would still be open Saturday, according to co-owner Bryan Summerson, who said people were relieved to learn the answer was yes.
“Right now we don’t see any need to panic,” he said.
Big Lick is a popular destination for parade-goers looking to grab a beer after the festivities, Summerson said. He expects the brewery will be a little less crowded this year but remains “cautiously optimistic” that people will show up.
Big Lick is taking precautions to promote safety, such as removing table toppers and menus, and more frequently cleaning restrooms, light switches and other things patrons touch often. It will also stop serving popcorn, Summerson said. It will continue to take these steps into the foreseeable future.
Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery typically opens early on the day of the parade to take advantage of the crowds. It will still open at 10 a.m. Saturday, though that probably won’t be necessary, said Emily Laney, general manager.
“We’re trying to make the best of a tough situation responsibly and a little smarter,” she said.
That includes removing communal toys for children, offering curbside to-go service and discounting prices on cases of beer for those more comfortable imbibing at home, Laney said.
Though Three Notch’d only opened its downtown Roanoke location in 2018, Laney said the brewpub has found that the St. Patrick’s Day parade makes for a good day of business.
“It’s a bummer but it is based around a concern for safety and what’s best for the populace, so you kind of have to take it for what it is,” she said.
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company, 202 Social House, Sidewinders and Billy’s all will be operating as usual.
202 Social House’s manager, Brian Staggs, said the restaurant has cut the extra staff it planned to bring in from its sister restaurants, but 202 still will open Saturday morning. The restaurant also still plans to rent out Market Square starting at 6 p.m. and will feature DJs throughout the night.
Because 202 is a sports bar, Staggs said the NCAA’s announcement that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be canceled was concerning.
“Hopefully people will still come out and support their local businesses and restaurants, because it’s going to be a tough few weeks for us,” Staggs said.
Other restaurant managers agreed, and said they have plenty of food and drinks for anyone who wants to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
“Come out and enjoy it while you can,” Awful Arthur’s manager Scott Schmitt said. “Who knows what the world will produce for us in the next few weeks.”
