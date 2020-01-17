No signs of foul play have been found in a fatal fire that struck a home in Bedford County, near Vinton, last week, according to the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire, reported just before 10:30 p.m. Jan. 9 on the 2100 block of Nemmo Road, destroyed a mobile home and left one person dead.

Fire Marshal Leo George said the medical examiner’s office determined the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Authorities are still working to positively identify the victim.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday. But George said no evidence of foul play has been found.

