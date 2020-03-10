No charges will be filed in the case of a Radford University student who died last fall while being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail, according to the Virginia State Police.
The decision was announced Tuesday after state authorities concluded their investigation into the Sept. 12 death and consulted with local prosecutors.
The student, 18-year-old Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez, of Culpeper, had been arrested on campus the night of Sept. 11 and charged with public intoxication.
The next morning, shortly after jail personnel offered him breakfast, he was discovered unresponsive and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, authorities said.
The medical examiner’s office concluded the cause of death was buprenorphine toxicity combined with acute and chronic asthma. Buprenorphine is a type of opioid.
The regional jail referred the case to the state so an outside investigation could take place. In its statement Tuesday, the state police said, in part, that jail staff tried to render aid immediately after finding Lobo-Perez unresponsive.
The investigation is closed and no charges will be filed, officials said.
Lobo-Perez was a freshman in his first semester studying sports medicine at Radford University. In interviews with The Washington Post, classmates described him as a likeable person who made friends easily during those first days on campus.
