No Bounds is just that: a program that continues learning experiences for people with intellectual disabilities as long as they want to participate and are able.
Tina Bhandari is the backbone of No Bounds, a program at ECPI University’s Roanoke campus that she started almost two years ago to work with adults who were ages 19 to 28 and had IQs of 69 to 40.
The program started with 10 students who had no place to continue learning vocational or other skills after they aged out of public schools. Bhandari, a special education teacher who has taught in India, South Africa, and Roanoke City Public Schools, had gotten requests from families to work with some of the students, and she even held classes in her basement for them.
Bhandari, who also teaches psychology at ECPI, said she has found 265 colleges and universities that offer programs for the intellectually disabled, but some of the programs “are not engaging” the students.
Those programs, she said, basically are intended to increase cognitive thinking skills.
No Bounds includes not only cognitive thinking development but also provides learning to improve vocational, social and civic studies, science, geography and history skills.
Bhandari designed a curriculum to align with life skills, vocational abilities and interests and employability, and pitched it to ECPI officials. The curriculum is adjusted for each student.
She and volunteer mentors and tutors study each student as they go along with a plan that has them reading at a third-grade level, despite the disabilities such as head and brain injuries or seizure disorders that landed them in the program.
These are students, said Bhandari, “who were shunned — as youngsters and/or adults — and grew up feeling awkward. Each of them has a gift, and we need to find it.”
This is the first group of students enrolled. They can continue to participate even when they find jobs, if they choose.
No Bounds students meet four times a week. Some are enrolled in ECPI general classes to help them get on track.
They don’t pay for their learning; ECPI currently absorbs the program costs, earning praises from Bhandari: “ECPI had the foresight, intelligence and intellect to make students more valuable.”
The program is operating on a trial basis, so cost figures are not available, said Kevin Newby, president of the Roanoke ECPI campus.
So far, participants are not paying for the one or two ECPI classes they take.
Bhandari expects some costs later on, but she added, “I don’t think parents need any more unseen expenses. I don’t get paid. I just do it to see if the program works.”
The students have a variety of backgrounds and needs. Joshua Odell has a pacemaker and needs someone around in case he has a medical issue, but he’s very good with children. He’s recently shown great interest in puzzles, leading his instructors to guide him toward computers.
Corey Hairston was the first No Bounds student, and the first to take an ECPI class and is going through ECPI’s freshmen orientation, English, math, computer hardware classes.
Allison Van Doren, 28, who started in June, is interested in medical assisting.
“I like No Bounds because I will be able to help other people,” said Van Doren, who recently become an intern with Special Olympics. “It’s changed my life in a good way.”
Based on her workload, she should graduate from ECPI in June 2021.
“They are really something. Every little skill they take forward, I celebrate,” Bhandari said.
One of her goals is to have Stefan Hackley pass the state barbering exam and complete an internship by June in time for the college’s graduation. He recently got a job at The Men’s Den Gentleman’s Grooming in downtown Roanoke.
He wants to be a barber and has been working with a mentor on such issues has handling money.
One part of No Bounds that seems to benefit students is the daily walk across the parking lot to work out at Gold’s Gym.
According to Bhandari, the gym classes not only improve physical health, “one young lady learns better after gym.”
Bhandari’s passion for her students and their progress “is infectious,” Newby said.
He added the presence of these students, because of their enthusiasm for learning, is encouraging to others on campus, especially those who are having bad days.
For more information about No Bounds, call Tina Bhandari at ECPI at 563-8080.
