Nina, Mill Mountain Zoo’s resident cougar that had once toured with Jack Hanna, died on Sept. 8, the zoo announced.
The nearly 14-year-old cougar was euthanized after a period of failing health due to bone marrow disease.
Medical treatments were tried, zoo director Robin Lentz said, but Nina failed to improve. A necropsy performed shortly after the cougar’s death has led zoo officials to believe Nina had cancer.
“Multiple treatment strategies were attempted but did not demonstrate a significant improvement in her condition,” Lentz wrote in an email statement. “Further test results are pending but cancer of the bone marrow is suspected to be the cause of her recent decline.”
Nina arrived at Mill Mountain Zoo in June 2006 from the Columbus Zoo in Ohio. Hanna, the animal expert and television personality famous for showing animals on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and his own syndicated show, is the director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo.
He has been a Mill Mountain Zoo supporter since the 1990s, having headlined several fundraising events in Roanoke over the years. Nina came to Roanoke when she was 8 months old. Before then, she had been a popular outreach animal for the zoo, visiting schools and appearing with Hanna on Letterman and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
When she grew too large to be a show-and-tell animal, she was brought to Roanoke by then-zoo director Sean Greene, whose father had been a close friend of Hanna’s. Greene’s brother, Brian Greene, was Nina’s handler at the Columbus Zoo.
Lentz said that Nina will be missed by the zoo staff and visitors. The zoo is considering establishing a memorial fund in her honor.
“Nina could often be seen resting in the sun, stalking her keepers or playing hide-and-seek from the guests,” Lentz wrote. “She was an excellent ambassador for her species and a valued member of the Mill Mountain Zoo team. Her loss will be felt by many. Nina truly was a special cougar.”
