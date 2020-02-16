A new tool is making it possible to take people directly into the scene of a crime — without ever leaving the four walls of a courtroom.
Using high-precision laser scanning technology, the Roanoke Police Department can now capture detailed, 360-degree images of a scene.
The device, made by Florida-based tech firm FARO, scans its surroundings and records millions of data points to produce a 3D visual record, in color, of the setting.
“It’s an incredible tool,” said Sgt. William Drake, who heads up the department’s forensics unit.
The Roanoke Police Department is the first in the valley to adopt 3D scanning but the technology underpinning it isn’t new or alien.
Laser scanners have long been used by the construction industry to record the exact dimensions of a job site. Car collectors use them to create detailed blueprints of vintage parts that need to be reproduced.
Scanners
And scanners have been steadily gaining use among law enforcement over the past decade. Virginia State Police have employed a scanner for years.
Henry County started using one in 2018.
The Roanoke department paid for the $57,000 scanner using asset forfeiture funds.
The FARO scanner is capable of capturing objects as far as 70 meters away while maintaining an accuracy rate of within 1 millimeter.
“When we talk about precision, that’s how precise this instrument is,” Drake said.
The end result, authorities said, is a valuable investigatory tool and an opportunity to allow judges and juries to essentially walk through a crime scene.
The program allows viewers to move through the final 3D image produced. The experience is not unlike maneuvering through a first-person video game.
“A jury would be able to see all around them, just like they’re transported there,” said police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline.
Image quality can vary depending on weather and other circumstances in the field. But the technology provides a more immersive experience that can make angles, distances and other relevant points easier to absorb.
Getting the backing
The city prosecutor’s office endorsed the use of the scanner. Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said it offers another avenue to effectively communicate with jurors and others in the courtroom.
The scanner hasn’t been called upon yet in a Roanoke trial. The police department began training on its machine last spring and certified seven local forensic investigators in its use.
To date, it’s been used at about 18 scenes. Those cases haven’t advanced to trial yet.
The department is reserving use of its single scanner for fatalities and cases of life-threatening injury. Scans are taken from multiple vantage points to create a thorough rendering.
The scanner won’t supplant the work of forensic investigators who will continue to catalog scenes and record them using still photographs, analyzing minute details and piecing together events as they work, Drake said.
But it does create another reliable record that officials can draw on as investigations progress. Should a question arise, for example, about a distance or an angle that wasn’t hand measured at the time, investigators could turn to the scanner’s 3D renderings for the answer.
“We would have it through this,” Drake said. “It’s adding that big layer of documentation.”
