Book lovers can help out a good cause though a new program just announced by Total Action for Progress.
The Roanoke nonprofit is collecting used books that can be resold to support the center’s many programs and help create a handful of jobs for its clients.
“TAP Books” is accepting donations at several locations and is seeking to partner with groups interested in hosting collection boxes or book drives to support the initiative.
The books given will be resold online or at local pop-up events to help generate money for TAP programs.
“If you have a book that you’ve finished with, rather than throwing it away, think of TAP,” said President and CEO Annette Lewis.
“You will be making a wise investment in what we do,” she said.
A mix of jobs, both full time and part time, are being created to help run the program and sort through the donations.
To date, three positions have been created. TAP hopes to grow that to five or eight jobs as the program takes off.
To get more information about TAP Books and a complete list of drop-off sites, go online to tapintohope.org/books.
Information about donating also can be sought by emailing books@tapintohope.org or calling (540) 358-1079.
Permanent book donation sites include TAP’s downtown headquarters and the Roanoke Higher Education Center.
Pop-up collection points also are currently being offered by Carter Bank & Trust locations and the Richfield Joseph C. Thomas Center in Salem.
TAP is a multifaceted nonprofit whose programs include job training, education and housing initiatives.
In addition to offering books for sale, TAP Books will use some donations for its programs or for free use by its clients.