The Melrose library branch is ready to begin a new chapter.
Roanoke will open its newest library in a space more than double its original size at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The new library, almost 15,000 square feet, is the second largest library in the city. The first is the main branch on Jefferson Street, which is 56,000 square feet.
The new Melrose branch, located at 2502 Melrose Avenue N.W., has been under construction for 14 months. The former location on Salem Turnpike remained open until June 1, but closed so the library could fully prepare the new space.
“This is one we’ve dreamed about for a long time,” City Libraries Director Sheila Umberger said. “Being in the center of the neighborhood and providing service to a lot of the groups already in the neighborhood is so important.”
Employees moved more than 35,000 books to the new location since June 1, and the city budgeted an additional $100,000 to buy more. Usually the entire library system shares $300,000 per year for new books, Umberger said.
The new library branch has more than 30 new computers, a teen center, small business center, mobile music lab, quiet reading room, an outdoor patio and a community meeting room.
Umberger said her staff is especially excited for the STEAM lab, where the library will provide programs for children to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math. The branch has already scheduled a program called “Little Lab Coats” at 3 p.m. Thursdays where children can explore STEAM topics through science experiments and projects.
They’ve also scheduled Frankenstem, a program from Bright Star Touring Theatre, that teaches scientific experimentation at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 29.
The branch’s small business center will provide visitors the opportunity to grow or start their businesses, Umberger said. They’ll have a space to meet clients, send and receive faxes and operate. Once the center gets started and she hears feedback, Umberger said she hopes to find even more programming that could help budding entrepreneurs.
“We’re really excited to start in this place with new programs and amenities and things we can offer to the community,” Umberger said. “We invite everyone to come to our programs, because this is an example where we talked to the community and we have responded to what they asked for.”
The business center is located next to Goodwill’s job training center so the library can refer people to the company’s programs and vice versa. Goodwill occupies the three other suites located in the complex and leased the previously unused warehouse space to the city. Before that, the space was a shopping center.
Roanoke signed a 25-year lease for the building with an option to renew. The renovations and building costs totaled slightly more than $4 million.
The new library will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library will be closed on Sunday.