Delicious cakes started popping up at culinary class graduation ceremonies this year at the Community Solutions Center in northwest Roanoke.
Students and staff marveled. Who made these?
The answer: Cheryl Cobbs, a bakery owner and educational leader who would go on to become the center’s first director. She takes the reins from Rick Morrison, a former Roanoke police captain who has served in a similar role as the center's chief impact officer. He steps down at the end of this week.
“I love our name and I want to be that, a solution for northwest Roanoke,” said Cobbs, a longtime resident of the quadrant. “I really want to see our center be an integral part of that.”
Once the site of a nightclub shooting, the building on Melrose Avenue was reopened two years ago by the nonprofit Feeding America Southwest Virginia as a food bank, community space and training kitchen. Since then, dozens of residents — many from underprivileged backgrounds — have made thousands of meals for school children as part of the center’s culinary training program.
Most recently, Cobbs worked for Virginia CARES, the state agency that helps people reenter society after incarceration. Before that, she spent 10 years leading a private school in Franklin County for students with disabilities. A Feeding America staff member thought Cobbs would be perfect for the director role. It helped that Cobbs was also known for her work with Delish Sweets & Treats, which she founded seven years ago with her children to honor her grandmother, an inveterate baker.
“You walked into her house, and she would bake you a cake,” Cobbs said.
While Cobbs has since scaled back her catering business, which is now run out of her home, she brings that background to bear on her role as director.
“I love being able to talk to the students about my story with entrepreneurship, because not all of them may want to become employed,” she said. “They may want to start their own [business].”
One of Cobbs’ major goals as director is to structure the center’s culinary program so it can achieve accreditation from the American Culinary Federation, an intensive process that could take a few years. Such recognition, she said, will benefit students upon graduation.
“What better thing to say to an employer?” Cobbs said. “How better to start your own business with that background behind you?
“I want students to leave here ready to take on the world,” she added.
Connie Smith was a student in one of the program’s first graduating classes. Now she works for Feeding America as an assistant kitchen manager.
“You can tell that she’s going to make a lot of changes,” Smith said of Cobbs while helping make sandwiches in the kitchen on a recent Friday. “I’m going to miss Rick like crazy, though. I’m going to miss his jokes.” Just that morning, Morrison walked into the kitchen and found Smith messing around with some bread. “He said, ‘Stop loafing around.’”
Morrison had agreed in 2018 to get the center’s culinary program up and running for a year. He recalls telling Cobbs, “You get to come in now and you get to write chapter two.”
Staff sifted through 35 to 40 applications for the director job, Morrison said. It was important for the nonprofit to reach candidates who already lived in northwest Roanoke, he said. When Morrison patrolled the area as a police officer, he recalled some residents telling him he couldn’t grasp certain issues because he didn’t live in the community.
“That’s a valid point,” Morrison said. “That brings more credibility and impact a lot of times.”
Feeding America found Cobbs’ prior experience with case management, at both Virginia CARES and the nonprofit Total Action for Progress, particularly useful, as many of the culinary students have struggled with addictions, incarceration or paying bills.
“That was one of the many cherries on the top of the cake with Cheryl,” Morrison said. “She was already well connected and well established in the northwest community. ... She has a genuine passion to make people better.”
Nicole Ross manages programs at the neighboring Goodwill youth center.
Ross said she was very impressed that soon after becoming director Cobbs walked around to neighboring businesses to introduce herself. Ross knew Cobbs previously; Cobbs had helped out during the opening of the youth center and continued that support when she brought on some youths as interns at her bakery.
Cobbs envisions the center as a key driver of growth and vitality in the community. And she wants neighbors to be a part of that.
“Come on in,” Cobbs said. “It’s like my grandma. I feel like I have her spirit. It’s just like, You’re welcome. I would love to have you come see what we do.”
