Roanoke's city council got a look Tuesday at the design for the new Wasena Bridge, a $26 million to $30 million project expected to begin in spring of 2022.
The new bridge will be nearly identical to the existing bridge in terms of width, height and alignment, but dramatically different in appearance above and below, and in its approaches.
City Engineer Luke Pugh said because the bridge is as visible from beneath as much as from atop it, it presents an opportunity for unusual design features.
The span, which must cross two sets of railroad tracks, a roadway, the Roanoke River Greenway and the Roanoke River, will rest upon modern-looking Y-shaped piers that could feature colored LED lighting, renderings presented Tuesday show.
The design shows 8-foot sidewalks separated from traffic by a barrier and one lane of traffic for each direction, as well as 5-foot bicycle lanes.
At the north end, where the bridge meets Elm and Ferdinand avenues, traffic will enter and exit the bridge by a roundabout, the plans show. There’s currently a traffic signal there.
The design also shows landscaped, semicircular observation decks on each side of the bridge and at each end.
Pugh said the design reflects an awareness of not only engineering demands, but the bridges surroundings and the input from adjacent neighborhoods and nearby businesses collected during a series of meeting staring in 2018.
The existing bridge was a Depression-era federal public works project built in 1938 and 1939 to replace a steel span that lasted just 25 years. Erected in lean financial times, the bridge was engineered to save steel. As a result, its design won’t allow it to remain open while the new bridge is constructed.
That means a detour of up to two years for pedestrians and vehicles who depend on the bridge today, and much reduced traffic for small businesses occupying a revived stretch of shops along Main Street just south of the bridge.
