Three candidates have entered the race for the Salem City Council ahead of Tuesday's filing deadline.
The candidates will be competing against incumbents James Martin and Bill Jones for three seats up for election May 5. Vice Mayor Jane Johnson is not seeking reelection.
The new candidates — Hunter Holliday, Renée Turk and Jim Wallace — have completed all of the qualifications required to appear on the ballot.
Hunter Holliday
Hunter Holliday, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and Salem native, announced Saturday he will run as the Republican nominee.
Roland Braelith, who had previously received the nomination, withdrew from the race because he is moving out of state.
Holliday, 59, is a graduate of Salem High School and Elon University. He worked as the deputy director of ceremonies and events for the Department of Defense and retired after 36 years with the Army.
He said he is interested working on economic development and filling the empty storefronts in Salem. He said by bringing in more businesses the city can generate revenue without raising taxes on the residents.
“Salem has a lot of good things going for it,” he said. “It’s just a matter of being able to think outside the box and trying to get businesses interested in coming to Salem.”
He said citizens are concerned their voices aren’t being heard, specifically after the Simms Farm development was approved by the council. Hundreds of residents spoke against the 139-home residential development with concerns about infrastructure, traffic and erosion issues.
City staff promised road and sewer improvements to the area to accommodate concerns. Holliday said as a councilman, he wants to ensure those improvements are completed.
“I want to be that voice for the people,” he said. “I want them to come to council meetings and have their voice heard. We represent them and we’re supposed to do our best for the citizens of Salem.”
Holliday has always been interested in politics and considered running for council a few times. He moved back to Salem two years ago and said the timing is right this year. He has two adult children who live in Richmond and a grandson who will be 2 years old in June.
Renée Turk
Renée Turk, a retired account executive at Q99 radio station, announced last week she will be running as an independent. Turk, 64, previously ran for city council in 2018 and lost by 79 votes.
Turk is a Roanoke College graduate and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, economics and education. She taught business at Salem High School before she left to raise her three children. Later, she went on to work at Saturn of Roanoke Valley, Your Community Phonebook and the radio station, where she retired in 2014.
Turk said her experience in business, management and education will make her empathetic to the needs of different residents.
“I’ve never been the type of person who thinks they know everything,” Turk said. “You learn from what you hear. You evaluate, you balance, you look at the pros and cons and educate yourself on what you have to make a decision on. I like to do the homework of talking to people.”
Turk said she wants to focus her campaign on infrastructure, economic development and enhancing the quality of life in Salem. She said she first moved to the city because of the schools, and wants to ensure the system continues to grow.
“That’s one area people consider when they’re relocating their business,” she said. “They look at quality of life and it’s important to keep that strong.”
Turk said she wants to help knock down obstacles for businesses to locate in the city and retain businesses already open.
Her husband, David Turk, taught at Salem city schools for 29 years before retiring. Her son and nephew opened Olde Salem Brewery on Main Street in 2017.
“We are a family deeply rooted here,” she said. “I am willing and committed to being a voice for Salem.”
Jim Wallace
Jim Wallace, a sales engineer with Tencarva Machinery Co., said the three pillars of his campaign are stronger schools, economic development and local government.
Wallace, 52, said if he wins the election, his first task will be to work with the city manager on developing meaningful goals for each department. The city would publicize those goals and update the citizens on the progress being made. Wallace said he thinks this will help with accountability, transparency and due diligence within the city’s government.
“Right now, it’s just not there,” he said. “You need to have stronger economic development and government to have a stronger community.”
Wallace said he hopes to strengthen the city’s strategic plan. Downtown revitalization was a good start, but it’s time to expand that momentum to the rest of the city, he said.
“I think citizens in Salem are tired of hearing ‘that’s the way we’ve always done things’,” Wallace said. “They’re looking for change. Salem’s always been innovative and successful and those days aren’t stuck in our past.”
Wallace moved to the Roanoke Valley for work and the quality of the schools brought him to Salem. He said he thinks the school system's quality has trended downward and hopes to reverse this trend by recruiting new people to the school board to develop innovative solutions.
Wallace has three sons, one still attending Salem High School, and his wife works as a dentist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University and a master’s in business administration from the University of North Carolina.
He has lived in Salem for about 20 years.
“I could see the Blue Ridge Parkway from my front door growing up, and now I see it from my back door here in Salem,” he said. “So the city is home.”
