Crews are currently installing nine new push-button emergency call towers at several stops on the Huckleberry Trail and in three Christiansburg parks.
“We are always looking for ways to enhance trail and park safety,” town spokeswoman Amy Southall wrote in an email.
The $76,308 project will immediately connect people in need to the Regional 911 Center using wireless call and GIS location technologies, allowing them to summon police, rescue or other first responders.
Each blue tower will be 9 feet tall and powered by a solar panel. It will include a camera system and a blue light that will flash continuously when in use, according to Southall.
Southall wrote that “these types of safety mechanisms have served as great deterrents to crime and also served the users of trails for medical emergencies.”
The project is expected to expand as new trails are built, she wrote.
