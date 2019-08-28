Neighbors of a proposed major commercial and residential development in the Evans Spring area across Interstate 581 from Roanoke’s Valley View shopping area vented their concerns to the developer Wednesday night, raising issues from traffic to flooding to threats to their general peace and quiet.
North Carolina-based Pavilion Development Company hosted the meeting in the William Fleming High School cafeteria to collect comments and concerns about their plan for the largely undeveloped 128-acre area between the Fairland and Melrose-Rugby neighborhoods. Roughly 50 people attended. A second meeting in the same location with the same presentation is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.
Those who came Wednesday were frustrated by the lack of detail in what Pavilion representatives George Sheild and Jim Gamble were able to present because their plans remain preliminary.
“You guys aren’t giving us specifics about what’s going to be there,” said Tiffany Jordan, whose parents are among 11 homeowners planning to sell their homes to Pavilion for the development.
Sheild promised more details when they apply for a rezoning of the site, probably in November.
The general plan is for mainly a retail shopping hub, anchored by a large wholesale store, with several other retail buildings ranging from a grocery store to a group of smaller shops intended to benefit the surrounding neighborhoods. One area is slated for apartments.
The primary access to the site will be via an extension of the I-581 interchange near the Target and Best Buy stores, but there will be multiple roads into the property from the neighborhood side.
Comments throughout the night revealed a tension between a desire to make the development useful and accessible to neighbors, and neighbors’ concerns about their residential streets being overwhelmed by traffic and those the connection to the interstate might bring into their neighborhoods.
Pam Forest, who lives on nearby Hanover Avenue, suggested a road into the development off Andrews Road would make 19th Street a thoroughfare, bringing traffic off Orange Avenue into the development, right past the Roanoke Academy for Math and Science elementary school.
Sheild said the access into the development there would not be a major road, but a small street of about the same size as the existing 19th Street.
He added that based on concerns at previous meetings with a small group of residents, the roads had been reconfigured to reduce the likelihood that traffic would come off of I-581 into the neighborhood there.
Another woman suggested that the road would endanger children at the school not just from additional traffic, but the unknown element coming off the interstate.
Sheild and Pavilion’s local attorney, Maryellen Goodlatte, assured the crowd that they are working with Roanoke City Public Schools to ensure the safety of the school.
Multiple speakers raised the specter of urban renewal, the policy under which Roanoke condemned whole African American neighborhoods as blighted in the 1950s and 1960s and bulldozed them for redevelopment.
“Every time they need land, every time they need something done, it’s the black community,” admonished Brenda Randolph.
Darrell Burks suggested the people selling their homes to Pavilion had been coerced.
“Nobody strong-armed on us,” said Donald Burnette, one of the homeowners. “They gave their word to us, and they’ve been honest about it.” All the homeowners are “on board” he said, and he likes Pavilion’s plan.
“What these folks offered to pay us for our little piece of property,” Burnette said, “I bet most of you folks would jump on it.”
Still, Courtney Smith cautioned Sheild and Gamble to be mindful of the predominantly African American residents around the site. “Make sure the things you bring are inclusive to us,” she said.
Juan Garcia thanked Pavilion for their interest in Roanoke, and said the development would bring jobs during construction and after it opens.
Multiple speakers worried about flooding being exacerbated downstream along Lick Run, which bisects the site. Sheild said they’re well aware of those concerns and “this is an issue that’s being intensely focused on.”
Sheild highlighted a plan for the property developed by the city in 2013 to instruct a developer on how anything built there should match up with the surrounding residential streets.
But Tom Carr, who was the city’s planning director when the Evans Spring plan was developed, pointed out that Pavilion’s plan shows commercial development along the edges of the site, while the city’s plan called for residential development as a transition to the existing neighborhoods.
Sheild said the city’s plan is more of a “guide” for development, not a requirement.
