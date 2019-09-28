A proposal to build a standalone emergency room along U.S. 460 in eastern Roanoke County is drawing some opposition from neighbors wary of more commercial development near their homes.
LewisGale Medical Center is seeking a rezoning to allow for the construction of an emergency room off Challenger Avenue, in Bonsack, that would offer eight exam rooms and span 9,410 square feet.
This would be LewisGale’s second freestanding emergency department in the region. The first opened in 2017 near Tanglewood Mall in southwest county.
The Bonsack proposal is set to go to a public hearing Tuesday with the Roanoke County Planning Commission.
The project calls for building on a more than 1.4-acre lot at the intersection of Challenger Avenue and West Ruritan Road across from Chick-fil-A.
That chicken franchise faced some opposition when it went through its own permitting process in 2014, and neighbors said this month they don’t want to see more strain put on a community entryway.
“The traffic at Chick-fil-A is bad enough,” Ricardo Stovall, a homeowner, said during a community meeting earlier this month.
“You throw this on there, and you’ve got a massive bottleneck,” he said.
The community meeting, organized by LewisGale and attended by about 30 neighbors, generated skeptical questions about traffic management, noise and whether construction would necessitate blasting through the shale that undergirds parts of the corridor.
LewisGale tried to reassure homeowners that its facility would be relatively low impact — more akin to a medical office than a retail outlet or other intensive commercial use, representatives wrote in the zoning application.
The Tanglewood ER, which is similarly sized, gets about 40 to 45 patients per day, officials said. That’s an average of about two cars per hour. The number of ambulance trips is typically light.
“That kind of volume, hopefully, would not cause much disruption,” LewisGale CEO Lance Jones said.
But homeowners countered that conditions on U.S. 460 are already difficult and drawing more traffic to the intersection will only exacerbate things.
While not opposed to the idea of adding an emergency center to the area, neighbors urged the hospital system to consider other sites along the corridor that don’t border residential development.
“West Ruritan Road is not the place to do it,” Nancy Miller said. “Unless you live off of this road, you don’t understand how bad the traffic is.”
The ER project, as proposed, would replace a vacant house located at 1423 W. Ruritan Road. The building’s entrance would face West Ruritan and a turn lane would be built to feed into the parking lot. An existing turn lane on Challenger Avenue connects to the side road.
Neighbors asked if LewisGale could consider putting the facility’s entrance on Challenger Avenue rather than West Ruritan. But VDOT nixed that idea as adding entry points to the highway impedes the flow of through traffic.
The debate over the project reflects the shifting push-and-pull created as a corridor’s landscape changes.
U.S. 460 East has seen its commercial footprint grow over the years. Looking toward the four-lane highway, LewisGale’s site would neighbor restaurants, a CVS and other business centers.
But behind the property, West Ruritan Road connects to dozens of homes, some first built in the 1960s and 1970s.
During the community meeting, LewisGale said it was sensitive to the needs of the neighborhood and “very, very focused” on managing the project’s impact. But it emphasized its facility is expected to be lightly trafficked with minimal impact on existing conditions.
LewisGale is asking to rezone the project site, which it has under contract, from residential status to a C1 or low-intensity commercial designation to allow for a medical office use.
The application is set to be considered by the planning commission and put to a public hearing during a meeting that will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.
The planning commission will make a recommendation, and the final decision will rest with the board of supervisors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.