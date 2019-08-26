Registration remains open for the 20th edition of the Virginia Statewide Neighborhood Conference next month in Roanoke.
The Sept. 12-14 conference at the Hotel Roanoke and Convention Center offers workshops, speakers and awards for neighborhood projects and achievements from around the state. It was founded by Estelle McCadden, head of Roanoke’s Melrose Rugby Neighborhood Forum, who remains president of the conference. The event targets neighborhood leaders and anyone concerned about neighborhoods and interested in neighborhood activism.
The cost is $100, or $75 for youth ages 13 to 18, and covers all conference events, including meals, receptions, the awards and related events, according to the organization’s website.
Register online at www.vsnc.org by midnight Saturday, or by mail using the form available on the website. Mailed registrations must be postmarked by Aug. 31.
For more information, call Estelle McCadden, (540) 342-2763.