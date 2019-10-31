Marlene Hamlette pointed to the mound of dirt, caution tape and poles in front of a home at 10th Street and Hunt Avenue, and asked for empathy.
“She’s got grandkids over here all the time,” Hamlette said of the homeowner. “They haven’t been out to play in a long time because of all this mess. Who in this circle would like to have this in their front yard? Anybody?”
Hamlette posed her question to a group of local public officials and transportation administrators on Thursday as she led them on a walking tour of 10th Street. Hamlette, who lives off 10th on Hillcrest Avenue, has voiced frustration with some of the effects of a $40 million streetscaping project.
Roanoke Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd asked Hamlette to meet with the group to identify some of her concerns, Hamlette said.
“I hate that [the residents] have had to endure it for so long, but we are making progress, as you can see,” White-Boyd said. “I can see what’s going on with the progress, but there are particular concerns about their homes, and drainage and other issues, and I wanted to see what those were.”
White-Boyd, state Sen. John Edwards, Mayor Sherman Lea, Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall, City Transportation Division Manager Mark Jamison and Jeff Echols, an area construction engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation, were part of the tour.
VDOT started construction on the 10th Street in 2016 on behalf of the city of Roanoke. The project aims to widen the heavily trafficked road and add sidewalks, curbs and gutters. After multiple delays, VDOT expects the contractor, DLB Enterprises, to complete work by December.
Hamlette said she and many of her neighbors “are worn out,” and want to make sure the areas surrounding their homes are cleaned when the paving ends. Rick Williams, who runs the nonprofit Lick Run Farms, joined in the tour and criticized some of the project’s design and execution.
The frustration extends beyond aesthetics. Hamlette said wear and tear on vehicles and dust caused problems for residents that persisted after crews paved the gravel street. New curbs and a higher road elevation have impacted parking for many residents. Hamlette said one homeowner’s car was struck while parked on the street because crews had not yet cut her a driveway.
Alice Bond lives on 10th Street and said she’s upset by the dust and dirt on the outside and inside of her house. She showed pictures to Edwards and other officials of the outside of her home before the project began. Now, it’s caked with dirt.
“My house is filthy,” Bond said. “This is really uncalled for. Somebody needs to do something with my house.”
Echols said he’s not sure if VDOT can assist with cleaning Bond’s home.
Other sections of the project are further along in terms of cleanup, Echols said.
Hamlette thanked the group for coming to see some of the residents' concerns.
"I'm speaking for the community," Hamlette said. "I'm speaking for what I'm hearing people say so that they can have a voice."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.