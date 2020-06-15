LEXINGTON — Negligence claims against Washington and Lee University will proceed to trial after a motion to dismiss them was denied at a pretrial hearing Monday in Rockbridge County Circuit Court.
Kionte Burnette, a former student and football player, filed a civil lawsuit in January 2019 alleging the university and one of its counselors did not take appropriate action when he told them of his plans to commit suicide.
Circuit Judge Joel Branscom dismissed two counts of medical malpractice because the university is not considered a health care provider under state law. But Branscom denied the motion to dismiss the remaining negligence and gross negligence counts against the university.
Burnette also has claimed gross negligence against the counselor, Rallie Snowden.
The case is scheduled for a trial in late August.
Burnette entered Washington and Lee University as a freshman in the fall of 2017. Shortly after the beginning of the academic year, he suffered a foot injury that prevented him from playing on the football team. The injury, along with feelings of anxiety, increased his depression and suicidal thoughts, the lawsuit states.
Burnette spoke with a dean at the school about a problem he was having in class and told her about his depression and suicidal thoughts. The dean called for a counselor to come talk with Burnette. According to the lawsuit, Burnette told Snowden he had plans to jump off a bridge on campus.
After a phone call later that evening when Burnette promised Snowden he wouldn’t hurt himself, she made no other attempts to contact him or anyone to check on him, according to the lawsuit.
After the phone call ended, Burnette attempted suicide multiple times. He was eventually taken to the hospital at the University of Virginia and suffered multiple fractures, hematomas and an intracranial hemorrhage, the lawsuit states. He has undergone two surgeries since his suicide attempt.
The lawsuit alleges Snowden failed in her duties because she never performed a thorough suicide risk assessment, never performed a full mental health evaluation and did not have Burnette escorted to an emergency room for psychiatric evaluation.
Burnette’s attorney, John Fishwick, has filed a separate wrongful death lawsuit against Washington and Lee University in federal court. The lawsuit alleges Cade Michael Gold, a former student, did not receive adequate mental health services from the university before he killed himself in his hometown in Pennsylvania.
Gold told two people about his suicide plan, and both of those people contacted the university's public safety office, according to the lawsuit. Gold spoke with one official from the public safety office on the phone and he denied telling anyone he planned to harm himself.
Gold told the university official he was “okay,” according to the university's response to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit, set for trial in December, argues officials from the university did not contact Gold’s parents, perform a mental health evaluation, perform a suicide risk assessment or contact authorities in Pennsylvania.
Attorneys for the university and its employees wrote in response to the lawsuit that the "defendants did not owe Cade a legal duty, and were not insurers of his safety. They were not negligent, willful or wanton, and they breached no duty they owed the decedent as a matter of law. Cade knowingly and intentionally took his own life, and the sole proximate cause of his death was his own actions.”
