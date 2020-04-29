The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 14,961 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 622, or 4%, over the 14,339 reported Tuesday.
The 14,961 cases included 14,328 confirmed cases and 633 probable cases. Also, there are 522 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 513 confirmed and 9 probable.
Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 85,307 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,259 hospitalizations.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,448 and 124 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities — Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County — don't have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
