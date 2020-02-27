James Buriak’s training kicked in when he heard the call for help along the tropical coastline of Guam.
The Salem native and U.S. Navy sailor specializes in the risky work of search and recovery missions as a rescue swimmer in the special operations community — “So Others May Live” is the group’s rallying cry.
Buriak, a graduate of Salem High School and Roanoke College, was off the clock enjoying a day on the beaches of Guam — where his team was anchored for the weekend — when a pair of tourists stopped him and his friends and said there were people out on the water in distress.
Could anyone there swim?
“I just happened to be the person there,” Buriak, a Naval aircrewman (helicopter) second class, said later in an interview shared by the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
“I would like to think that regardless of who it was, they would have done the same,” he said. “Someone said they needed help, and anyone would do the same in my shoes.”
Buriak, 29, dived into the ocean. Two people were out in the water struggling against a powerful rip current.
A surfer joined him to rescue one of the swimmers. Buriak swam for the other, a man in his 20s, who was fighting to keep his head just above water.
Buriak hooked his arm around the man in a “buddy tow” and moved sideways away from the current until he was close enough to shore to find the ocean reef with his feet.
The victim was too weak to stand on his own so Buriak, waves crashing down on him, walked the man in, slicing one of his own feet on the sharp-edged coral.
Another Good Samaritan threw them a life line in the form of a boogie board and helped them make the final push to the shoreline.
Medics had arrived by then and said the swimmers, who were tourists, were lucky that Buriak and others had gotten to them in time. The two were exhausted and had swallowed a considerable amount of sea water.
In Salem, Buriak’s parents were awakened at 3 a.m. with the news of what had happened in Guam. (Guam is 13 hours ahead of Virginia.)
They Facetimed with their son to hear the story. Buriak’s father, Jim Buriak, said he was of two minds as he listened: proud of his son for jumping into the fray to help another but also anxious that he had been in harm’s way himself.
“He was telling me all this and I said, 'Well, are you OK?'” said the senior Buriak, who’s a professor at Roanoke College.
“Fortunately, he was safe and so was the person he brought to shore.”
The younger Buriak was tired when he updated his parents but relieved the rescue was successful. He tried to downplay his role and said anyone would have done the same in his position.
“That’s his personality,” said his father, who described Buriak as an easygoing and easy-to-like kid who was always ready to help someone else in need.
“My wife and I are extremely proud of him for serving and for helping in this situation.”
The rescue happened earlier this month when Buriak, who’s stationed near San Diego, California, was on deployment aboard an aircraft carrier that had dropped anchor off Guam for the weekend, said his father.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt interviewed Buriak about the rescue and shared his recollections Thursday.
That weekend was Buriak’s first visit to the U.S. island territory of Guam. And it was certainly a memorable one.
“For the rest of your life, you never forget something like that,” he said in the interview.
