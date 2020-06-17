The firehose is aimed at the Roanoke and New River valleys yet again.
Overnight, the "cut-off" low-pressure system, removed from the main jet stream flow and aimlessly meandering, wobbled into a location between Charlotte and Raleigh almost due south of Roanoke, a perfect position to rotate in a heavy band of moisture off the Atlantic, lifted and condensed by gradually higher terrain over the Piedmont and then sharply higher terrain over the Blue Ridge and other Appalachian ridges, directly over the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Flash flood warnings have been issued along a narrow streak from Southside to Roanoke in the core of this band of heavy rain. Overnight amounts of 1 to 4 inches have been common along this band, with another 1 to 3 inches appearing likely in many spots today. And that, of course, is on top of previous rain since Sunday, and likely to be followed by periods of additional rain into the weekend.
Meanwhile, Greensboro and localities immediately along the North Carolina border from Danville westward are south of the rain band, and I-64 has generally been north of it, though it is slowly easing northward.
This is already only the second year Roanoke has reached 30 inches of rain for the year by June 15, largely boosted by about 10 inches May 18-22. Today's firehose is narrower but heavier than anything that happened during that soggy week.
Eventually the low is expected to wobble back to the northwest later today. This will not bring an end to the rain, but should weaken and/or relocate the firehose so the same areas aren't continuing to get blasted by heavy rain over and over again.
The low is now forecast to track back to the northwest across far southwest Virginia into West Virginia and perhaps even into the Ohio Valley before it weakens and gets kicked out to sea this weekend. This will continue to keep our region in moist conditions, with periods of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Warmer temperatures will return, getting us out of the relative chilliness of the past couple of days, but introducing an increased chance of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain, as instability increases.
Unfortunately there is no cold front in sight to clear out the moisture, so, once we're past cool and soggy, we're stuck with sticky and occasionally stormy at times for several days ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.