BLACKSBURG — Historic Smithfield docents will add a new accessory to their Colonial outfits of petticoats and caps for the June 13 reopening: a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This weekend will be the first time this year that Smithfield, a re-creation of 18th century frontier life in Appalachia, will welcome paying visitors.
“We’re just really excited to have people out again,” Executive Director Ryan Spencer said.
The novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1,500 Virginians and sickened about 53,000 forced officials to order most businesses and cultural attractions to close in March. But the second phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan has allowed museums to begin reopening this week, with restrictions such as the wearing of masks in buildings.
Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation reopened its Alexander Black House museum and art gallery Wednesday, with social distancing measures in place, executive director Rhonda Morgan said.
But not all area cultural attractions appear ready for visitors. According to their websites, both Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art and Harrison Museum of African American Culture remain closed. Staff at neither facility returned messages seeking comment.
For the past week at Smithfield, Spencer said volunteers and staff have been preparing for visitors with training, not just in historical interpretation but how to sanitize surfaces, deep clean bathrooms and encourage visitors to comply with social distancing.
Normally Smithfield opens in April and hosts a range of events up through December. But the closure this spring has caused the private, nonprofit historical site to lose a significant share of its income. And the pain won’t end with opening the doors this weekend.
“This was going to be a really great year for pavilion rentals in the spring through June, and we’ve lost all of that,” Spencer said. “We had a lot of field trips reserved – we’d had a big uptick from last year – and we lost all that.”
Independence Day celebrations will be scaled back significantly from previous years, Spencer said. And, while donations have trickled in, those are down, too.
“The majority of people assume that museums don’t need assistance,” Spencer said. “They think we’re supported by state and federal government, but most museums are private.”
It’s a similar story at the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke.
“There is a misconception out there among the public because even though we are the … commonwealth’s official transportation museum, we get no federal or state funding,” said Mendy Flynn, the museum’s special events and member/donor relations director.. “We are privately funded. We get very little local government funding, as well. That makes it really hard during a time like this.”
The Virginia Museum of Transportation reopened Thursday but has had to change some of its offerings, Director Don Moser said. Under the governor’s guidelines, hands-on exhibits are prohibited to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.
The museum will be open five days a week to start with, instead of the normal seven, Moser said. And because of the changes, the museum decided to cut its admissions prices by about $2.
Donations and memberships have also been down, Flynn said. Trademark and other revenues from the popular 611 steam locomotive have helped keep the Virginia Museum of Transportation afloat.
Smithfield and the Virginia Museum of Transportation received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, and so were able to keep employees working during the closures, Spencer and Flynn said. So long as the money is used for qualifying expenses, such as salaries, the loans will be forgiven.
“The PPP really saved us,” Flynn said.
But it will take a lot of community support for museums to rebuild their finances, Spencer said.
“Most people who give think first of food banks and assistance for people without jobs, and we can’t really begrudge them that,” he said. “But we want to remind people that museums help give perspective, and it’s a place that contributes to the overall health of the community. … Having something like Smithfield makes the community unique.”
