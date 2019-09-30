A 20-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday when his bike ran off a road in Rockbridge County.
Jack Arthur Pincombe of Palmyra in Fluvanna County was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. in the Vesuvius area of the county, state police said Monday.
Police say Pincombe’s 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was heading east on Tye River Turnpike, near Narrow Passage Lane, when it ran off the road and struck a tree.
Pincombe was wearing a helmet.
