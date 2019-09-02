Two people died late Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Franklin County.
The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday off Bethlehem Road near Boones Mill. The motorcycle had gone off the road and was fully engulfed in flames when someone called 911 for aid, according to Lt. Carey Altice with the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department.
Altice said the motorcycle went off an embankment down into a ditch that was “5 or 6 feet,” below the roadway. The two riders of the Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle were dead when crews arrived.
Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, Altice said. The bodies of the individuals have been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for identification.
