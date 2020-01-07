Multiple wrecks on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Botetourt County backed up traffic for miles in both directions during Tuesday morning’s snowfall.
The activity was concentrated around mile markers 167 and 168, both northbound and southbound. At one point, all lanes were closed in both directions, said Jason Bond with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
All lanes had been cleared by mid-afternoon.
Botetourt County Fire and EMS responded to three different crashes along the interstate Tuesday. The most severe involved six tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles. It took place on northbound I-81 near mile marker 167, said Deputy Chief Jeff Powell.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.
Virginia State Police are investigating the wreck, but Powell said there was significant snowfall at the time of the incident and roads were quite slick.
He said the multi-vehicle crash, coupled with nearby crashes in both directions, “created quite a snarl for traffic.”
“We were very fortunate that there weren’t any more significant injuries or incidents given all of the traffic and the blockages in the roadway,” Powell said.
The tractor-trailer crashes initially prompted concerns about the spill of hazardous materials, he said, but only diesel fuel was released. Firefighters were able to contain the leak.
Powell encouraged drivers to use caution and also to make way for emergency responders.
