CHRISTIANSBURG — Wanted: Employees with good people skills to set their own schedule and make gross wages of up to $700 per week.
The U.S. Census needs to hire about 400 part-time census takers to complete the decennial national head count for Montgomery County, but not enough people are applying.
It’s a similar story in Radford.
So far, recruiters in Montgomery County have signed up about 560 of the 1,866 applicants they need in the hiring pool, said Daryn Warner of the Roanoke area office for the U.S. Census. It’s even worse in Radford, where recruiters so far have reached about 22% of their recruiting goal.
The deadline to apply online is April 15, but hiring decisions are already being made, Warner said.
Historically, university communities have low response rates to the census, Warner said. So high numbers of census takers are needed to visit households and encourage participation.
But, those same low response areas typically have higher incomes and stronger economies, all of which makes part-time census taker jobs less enticing. The unemployment rate for Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford remains below 4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Census takers can set their own hours, including nights and weekends, and work up to 40 hours per week, Warner said. Hourly pay for Montgomery County and Radford is $17.50. Workers receive paid training at a slightly lower hourly rate.
Other localities are on track to meet their hiring goals.
“Roanoke County is in excellent shape,” Warner said. “And Roanoke city is close, but they need about 500 more applicants.”
The Roanoke area Census office oversees census work done across Southwest Virginia, from Augusta County to the north, south to Halifax County and west to Lee County, Warner said.
Apathy, misconceptions about how the data is used and general mistrust of government contribute to low response rates, according to U.S. Census Bureau surveys.
And over the past two years, as the Trump administration fought and lost a fight to add a citizenship question to the census, fear of the head count has grown in some communities.
The results of the once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives and are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
The data also reveals where communities need new infrastructure, such as schools, clinics and roads to serve changing populations.
The results also are used to apportion federal funding for programs such as Medicaid, Head Start, Community Development Block Grants and mental health services.
It can even play a role in funding for hospitals, fire departments and school lunch programs.
To help alleviate concerns about completing the survey, census takers generally work in the communities where they live.
“We literally hire in each zip code so that folks will be working in their neighborhood — at least at first, and then their greater community and county,” Warner said. “We want it to be a local face, a local individual who’s doing this work on behalf of the greater community good.”
Nationally, the U.S. Census Bureau expects to hire up to 500,000 people to conduct the count. The U.S. Government Accountability Office estimates the total cost of the 2020 census will be $15.6 billion.
Households across Virginia will begin receiving invitations to fill out a census form online or by phone — options that are new this year — on March 12.
Census takers are sent out only after several reminders and a paper form have been mailed to a household, Warner said.
Work for census takers could begin as early as this month and in some cases could stretch into the fall.
“The goal is to complete the count by July 31,” Warner said. “But we’re mandated to count every household, so that could extend it into September.”
For more information or to apply for a U.S. census job, visit https://bit.ly/3cFezn2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.