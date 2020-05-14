CHRISTIANSBURG — Republicans on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors want Gov. Ralph Northam to consider granting their locality more flexibility during the first phase of the state’s reopening, which begins Friday, from the restrictions placed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
They join other local governments in the region with Republican majorities that have been urging, as have some Republican state lawmakers, for a faster reopening of parts of the state less hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday Northam gave Northern Virginia localities the green light to delay their participation in phase one of “Forward Virginia,” the formal name of the multi-step plan to reopen the state.
Northern Virginia localities have reported a higher concentration of COVID-19 cases than many other parts of the state.
Some of Montgomery County’s supervisors are pushing the governor to apply the flexibility he showed Northern Virginia to allow the New River Valley’s economic hub to reopen more quickly.
“We’re just asking, we’re not demanding. We’re not saying we’re going to do something against the governor’s orders,” Montgomery Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said Tuesday. “He’s allowing Northern Virginia to stay where they’re at, not going to phase one. By doing that, you have a region that’s not the same as the rest of the state.”
Under phase one, entertainment businesses and indoor-only fitness facilities will remain closed. Nonessential retail stores can reopen, but at no more than 50% capacity. Patrons will only be allowed to dine at restaurants that provide outdoor seating. Hair stylists and barbers can reopen, but can only operate by appointment and must wear face coverings. Churches will be able to hold services inside again but must limit attendance to 50% capacity
The 10-person social gathering limit will remain in place.
Montgomery County’s board split along party lines Monday when it went over a suggestion to send Northam’s office a letter asking him to give the locality a little more flexibility during phase one of the reopening.
The board’s four Republicans, including Fijalkowski, each spoke in favor of asking for some additional flexibility. The three Democrats each said that they have some reservations about the suggestion largely due to concerns over community health and the fact that the state is set to begin gradually reopening anyway.
A key reason behind the Republicans’ push is small businesses, which some of them said have been hit particularly hard by the shutdown and need some additional leeway for recovery.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairwoman Sara Bohn, a Democrat, said the local data has been encouraging. She, however, said she’d like to not risk seeing those figures worsen.
Fijalkowski responded by saying that there’s no guarantee that the number of positive cases won’t go up. He said he takes issue with the state's one-size fits all approach when he knows that some regions are faring better than others.
Supervisor Sherri Blevins, a Republican, said the point of the letter is not for the county to supersede the governor’s decision. She said it’s to simply ask him to consider giving the locality a little more latitude due to its more favorable data. She said the county needs to take advantage of its current position to try to avert further damage to its economy.
Supervisor Mary Biggs, a Democrat, said she would support a letter that shares the local data and communicates the county’s support of phase one and local businesses.
Montgomery supervisors this week instructed county staff to begin drafting a letter.
In neighboring Pulaski County, officials are pushing the governor to take a regional approach with the implementation of phase one.
Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said he expects a resolution asking for more flexibility to be placed on the agenda for Monday’s board of supervisors meeting.
“The New River Valley is probably in one of the best positions … we feel like we put the safeguards in place, are more organized than most regions, with each other, as well as all of our entities, agencies, departments that came together to respond to COVID,” Sweet said. “We’re way ahead of a lot of the state.”
On May 1, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors asked Northam to implement a regional approach in lifting restrictions on businesses after forced closings squeezed the local economy. A few days earlier, the Bedford County supervisors advocated a similar approach.
The Roanoke County supervisors said that small businesses are disproportionately affected by the governor’s executive order. Each of the five supervisors said he or she received emails from business owners asking them to advocate for a reasonable reopening date.
Board Chairman David Radford said Thursday the governor's first phase of reopening is a good start for the region. He said local businesses have told him and other board members they are happy to start the process of reopening, but not all will do so right away.
Radford said he would support even looser restrictions, especially for gyms and restaurants that don't have the required outdoor space to properly reopen.
Staff writer Alison Graham contributed to this report.
