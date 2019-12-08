New retail is coming to downtown Christiansburg just in time for Christmas.
The Montgomery Museum of Art & History will open a new gift shop featuring local arts and crafts from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 at 100 W. Main St. in the old Baptist Church location.
“We’re extremely excited about this opportunity,” museum Executive Director Sue Farrar said. The shop will be “the only one of its type downtown.”
The shop will feature original artwork and prints by area artists, as well as crafts and other locally made gift items.
“We’re hoping this will be a revenue stream for us,” Farrar said.
The museum is renting the space from Great Road on Main Street, a multi-use commercial operation located in the old Main Street Baptist Church complex. Revenues from the shop will benefit the museum and art gallery located at 300 S Pepper St., Farrar said.
Building owner Mike Larkin said he’s been working on a new vision for the space after Ignite Life Pacific College moved out of the space over the past year. Larkin founded the college, which is affiliated with the Foursquare Church in California in 2008 and moved it to Christiansburg in 2011.
After buying the old church building in 2016, Larkin expanded the college from the CrossPointe Conference Center on Virginia 8 to downtown. But the arrangement didn’t ultimately work out, Larkin said.
The college moved out over the past year.
It was a friendly parting of the ways, Larkin added.
The new vision for Great Road includes a meeting and event space, as well as commercial and nonprofit aspects.
Larkin said he hopes to open a coffee shop in the building, and he has struck a deal with Montgomery County VA Regional Tourism Office to move their operations from the County Government Center on Roanoke Street to the restored church building.
Tourism Executive Director Lisa Bleakley said the process is underway, and she plans to be open sometime in January.
“I felt like we needed to be in a more welcoming place, and we needed more space,” she said.
Farrar and Bleakley said they’re hopeful that the arrangement will create synergies between the museum, the nearby farmers market, downtown events and the tourism office that will help all the organizations prosper and boost the vitality of downtown.
