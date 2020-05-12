CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a $209.3 million budget Monday night, but the vote also put several million dollars' worth of items on hold.
The approved budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is a nearly 4% increase from the current year’s budget.
While they passed the budget as proposed earlier this year, supervisors selected more than $6 million worth of items to defer due to the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the Montgomery County School Board agreed last week to hold off on more than $5 million of school-related items, fulfilling a county request that was made before supervisors passed the budget. Among the school deferrals is a much-touted plan to give teachers and employees an average pay raise of 3%.
Of the county deferrals, $767,199 is for a plan to give county employees a 3% raise. Another $3.5 million to be deferred is for county capital items, including $1.2 million for fire and rescue equipment and $425,000 for a future park in Riner.
Montgomery County is also holding off on $2.1 million that it had set aside for future school capital projects.
While they have called the deferrals unfortunate, several supervisors have said the measures are necessary due to the ongoing uncertainties in county revenues.
“I think these are very strange times we’re going through,” Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said. “I think it’s great the school board, county administration and board of supervisors are all working together. That’s what it’s going to take.”
County Administrator Craig Meadows told supervisors that the next few months could bring more economic challenges.
“We’ll be coming back to you if we see any concerns,” he said.
One factor that influenced the temporary budget adjustments is the uncertainty in sales tax revenue, county officials have said.
In other matters, supervisors unanimously passed a 90-day grace period for real estate tax payments due June 5. County officials previously said that the grace period aims to provide some relief to residents struggling financially due to the pandemic.
While the tax bills will still be officially due June 5, late payment penalties and interests will be waived for 90 days.
Montgomery County real estate taxes are typically paid in two installments, with the second payment due in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.