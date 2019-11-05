Montgomery County
Commonwealth’s Attorney
Mary K. Pettitt (R)*
Sheriff
Charles “Hank” Partin (R)*
Commissioner of the Revenue
Helen Poff Royal (D)*
Blacksburg Town Council
Three seats
Jerry Ford Jr.*
Michael Sutphin*
John Bush*
* incumbent
