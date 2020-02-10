CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Monday night requiring that all commercial garbage collected within the locality be delivered to facilities operated by the Montgomery Regional Solid Waste Authority.
The so-called flow control ordinance, which passed on a 6-1 vote, will only affect the processing of garbage, not recyclable materials and manufacturing and construction waste.
Companies that currently collect waste in Montgomery County will be given a five-year grace period.
Supervisor Todd King cast the only opposing vote.
MRSWA Executive Director Alan Cummins told the board that the ordinance will help the authority keep its recycling services and avoid having to cut its current staff of 13. He has said that he expects the ordinance to lead to increased waste tonnage, which would allow the authority to avoid enacting fee increases and to maintain operations at current levels.
Other supporters of the ordinance have previously said that it prevents the MRSWA from passing on the cost of higher fees to local residents via either higher waste and recycling bills or a tax increase.
The ordinance, however, has received strong pushback from several private waste collectors and the Virginia Waste Industries Association, both of which have argued that flow control would lead to a monopoly.
The VWIA, via law firm Gentry Locke, has previously compared the fees charged by the MRSWA and the New River Resource Authority landfill near Dublin to make its argument. The organization has pointed out that the MRSWA’s tipping fee of $54.50 per ton is approximately $22 higher than the NRRA’s.
Private waste haulers have raised concerns about the ordinance leading to increased fees from them, an issue that could burden customers such as businesses and apartment complexes.
The ordinance has also received criticism from private waste haulers for appearing to oppose the free market, a point King echoed Monday.
“I think they [the private sector] can supply citizens with what they need. … I think smaller government is better,” King said. “I honestly think that if the other people knew that this was coming, they wouldn’t have spent millions of dollars on their business. … I just want everybody to know Montgomery County is open for business.”
However, some other supervisors, echoing a point made by Cummins, said the county has a municipal duty to provide waste services to its residents. Among those duties is tending to the county’s now defunct landfill, which they say can become an environmental problem if neglected.
Supervisor Sherri Blevins raised concerns about the absence of a flow control ordinance leading the elimination of services the citizens want.
“We would still be responsible for the closure and maintaining of that landfill,” Blevins said. “They’re [companies] not going to want to pay to take care of that landfill. The authority [MRSWA] would still be responsible for that.”
The MRSWA also received praise from some supervisors for raising its tipping fee by just $1.50 over the past two decades.
“It’s gone for 25 years with minimal increases. I don’t think even a private company could compare with that,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said. “We have an established organization that is extremely efficient, responds to citizens’ needs. It’s very unfortunate that private businesses feel they’re going to be affected by this, but you know what, like government, private businesses can make changes, too.”
Fijalkowski pointed to the MRSWA’s work with single-stream recycling and the authority’s search of markets for commodities such as shredded paper, cardboard and electronic waste.
“Who else is doing that?” he said.
While she voted in favor of the ordinance, Supervisor Sara Bohn echoed some of King’s concerns about the policy affecting the free market.
Bohn said she would like to see if some exceptions can be made, particularly in the Plum Creek area.
“It doesn’t make any sense to bring it to Christiansburg, just to bring it back to the New River landfill,” she said, referring to how common household and commercial trash disposed of at the MRSWA transfer station is ultimately taken to the landfill near Dublin.
