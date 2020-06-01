Montgomery and Pulaski counties will keep each of their small water parks closed for the summer, according to a joint announcement from the two New River Valley localities Monday.
Those two facilities are the Montgomery County Frog Pond on Cinnabar Road and Pulaski County’s Evelyn Alexander Water Park, which is itself part of the greater Randolph Park.
Officials with the two localities attributed the pool closings to uncertainties and concerns about how the facilities would operate under the safety guidelines prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistant Pulaski County Administrator Anthony Akers said a major challenge with his locality’s water park is that it’s a public facility and typically gets sizable crowds. He said the pool’s use would make it difficult to fully uphold the current social distancing requirements.
“We didn’t know how we were going to limit a certain amount of people coming to the pool … and have people outside waiting to come in,” he said, adding that the pool typically sees anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people a day.
The Evelyn Alexander Water Park, which includes features such as a 38-foot-long slide, is typically open between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends in May and September, respectively.
The Frog Pond is typically opened during the same period, said Montgomery spokeswoman Jennifer Harris.
Additionally, the Montgomery County Frog Hoppers and Pulaski County Randolph Park summer camps are canceled.
The two New River Valley localities, however, have so far taken slightly different directions with the remainder of their outdoor recreational facilities.
Montgomery County is currently keeping its ball fields and playgrounds closed, and Harris on Monday couldn’t provide an update on when those places could reopen. However, she said the portion of the Huckleberry Trail in the county is open.
Akers said Pulaski County has reopened many of its outdoor amenities in adherence with safety guidelines. Those include the basketball courts, ball fields, playground and disc golf course at Randolph Park.
Roanoke County has kept its water park, Splash Valley, and Green Ridge Recreation Center closed through the first phase of the reopening process.
Roanoke has closed its two public pools, in Fallon and Washington parks, for the season.
