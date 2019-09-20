A missing Christiansburg man was found dead Friday after an apparent motorcycle crash.

Carl Dennis “Denny” Alls, 71, was reported missing Sunday after he left home to go on a motorcycle ride.

A resident found Alls’ bike about 6:30 p.m. near the Motor Mile Speedway on U.S. 11 in Pulaski County, said Melissa Demmitt, a Christiansburg spokeswoman.

“The crash and exact cause of death are currently under investigation,” Demmitt said.

Alls was found about 2 miles south of a Sheetz store where he was last seen on video footage.

