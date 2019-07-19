Pharmaceutical companies shipped at least 80 million pain pills to the Roanoke Valley between 2006 and 2012, according to newly released data from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Suppliers sent nearly 39 million pills to Roanoke and 25 million to Roanoke County during those six years. Another 16 million pills went to Salem, enough for 94 pills per person each year.
The flood of pills contributed to an epidemic of opioid addiction, which turned deadlier still after traffickers introduced heroin and fentanyl, an opioid drug 50 times more potent than heroin.
Thousands of cities, towns and counties — including Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem — have filed suit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, alleging the companies played a role in the crisis.
From the 1990s to mid-2010s, doctors believed prescribing opioid painkillers would not lead to widespread addiction, said Dr. John Burton, chairman of emergency medicine for Carilion Clinic.
“We were wrong,” Burton said Friday. “We were flat-out wrong.”
As part of a civil action against opioid drug companies, a federal judge released the DEA data this week, prompted by a legal fight from the Charleston (W. Va.) Gazette-Mail and The Washington Post.
The Post then published online a locality-specific database of sales of oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, which the newspaper said comprise three-quarters of total pill shipments.
Data shows more than 140 million such pills flooded the Roanoke and New River Valleys during those years, including: 15.7 million pills to Franklin County; 8.2 million to Bedford County; 4.3 million to Botetourt County; 22.3 million to Montgomery County and 6.5 million to Radford.
Companies shipped 4.5 million pills to Covington, or 107 pills per person every year.
Nancy Hans, executive director of the Prevention Council of Roanoke County, said the new data continues to show the “amazing story” of how pharmaceutical companies and the DEA, among others, were aware of exactly how many pills were going where.
“Who was not paying attention?” she said. “I hope there are lessons learned from this, because we should never repeat this history again.”
In Roanoke , Roanoke County and Salem, 128 people died of opioid overdoses between 2007 and 2012, according to Virginia Department of Health data; 104 of those were caused by prescription drugs.
As addictions morphed into a full-blown heroin and fentanyl crisis, fatal overdose rates ballooned.
Between 2013 and 2018, 264 people died in those three localities, 71 last year.
For decades, prevailing medical doctrine focused on treating chronic pain with opioids.
“There was no sense of awareness at a national level, or even at state levels, that we had a massive epidemic and burgeoning national crisis at hand,” Burton said.
It wasn’t until about 2014 that studies showed how quickly opioid addiction could develop, he said, and “how all those little red flags became one big flashing red light.”
But it isn’t entirely true to say nobody knew what was happening.
“There were local grassroots individuals and groups who were seeing patterns of behavior and consequences at the local level,” Burton said. “They were starting to sound the alarm bells at the time, but I would say nobody was listening on a large scale.”
In the Roanoke region, Cardinal Health was the top distributor, and SpecGx LLC the biggest manufacturer of those pills, according to the Post analysis.
In Roanoke, Virginia CVS Pharmacy LLC filled prescriptions for 4 million pills during that period, Walgreen Co. filled nearly 3 million more in Roanoke County. Valley Apothecary in Salem filled prescriptions for 2.4 million pills.
Companies named in the database have denied culpability in the addiction crisis or have declined to comment.
“The release of the data is very much a positive thing,” said Andrew Miller, an attorney representing Virginia localities, including Roanoke, in a civil suit against drug companies. That suit is separate from the federal suit from which the data was released.
If a company didn’t sell drugs in a community, that doesn’t mean it didn’t contribute to the overall opioid epidemic, he argued.
“It’s not a defense to me to say, ‘We didn’t sell any drugs in Roanoke City, so therefore this wasn’t our problem,’ ” Miller said.
“This is an issue that really, deeply affects people’s lives.”